Argentina's World Cup heroes airlifted as street party overflows

STORY: Riot police descended on Buenos Aires on Tuesday (December 20) night, after the parade to celebrate Argentina winning the soccer World Cup overflowed with millions of people and brought the city to a standstill.

Fans and police clashed into the night, as video showed a group breaking into a bank, and making off with some of its contents.

Local media said police moved in to remove people from the top of the Obelisco monument in Republic Square.

Earlier, huge crowds flooded the capital to catch a glimpse of the team who ended Argentina's 36-year wait to win the World Cup.

The capital had been in party mode since the dramatic victory over France in Sunday's (December 18) final in Qatar.

Major roads were shut as millions congregated for an open-top bus parade.

Lionel Messi and his teammates planned on reaching the capital's central monument.

But the route became blocked by the mass of fans.

Some even tried to jump onto the team's bus as it passed under a bridge.

The eight-hour journey was cut short, and the players whisked into helicopters to complete the celebrations.

Messi cemented his reputation as one of the world's greatest ever soccer players with the win.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-all draw after extra time.

Fans said many hadn't left the streets since the party began on Sunday.

Matias Gomez said "it's incredible". And the "best thing that can happen to you in life".