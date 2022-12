Argentina players celebrated their World Cup victory with a open-top bus parade near the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday, December 18.

Argentina beat France on penalties the after their dramatic game finished 3-3 after extra-time.

In footage posted by Instagram user @shabas_shazz, fans are seen lined along a street in Doha. Chants of “Messi” can be heard as the bus moves past. Credit: @shabas_shazz via Storyful