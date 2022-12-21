Argentina Fans Climb Street Lights Before Victory Parade Cut Short

Argentine fans packed the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday, December 20, as the World Cup–winning national soccer team held their victory parade in the capital.

Footage captured by Instagram user @gustavorozo shows fans cheering and climbing light poles near the Obelisco monument in the city center on Tuesday afternoon.

Celebrations were later cut short after a fan fell trying to jump onto the team’s open bus. Credit: @gustavorozo via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]