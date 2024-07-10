Argentina dispatches Canada, but a greater challenge looms in the Copa América finals

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Christian Polanco from The Cooligans Podcast react to Argentina's relatively easy win against Canada, and why they might struggle against either Uruguay or Columbia in the Copa América finals.

Video Transcript

Canada's improbable Copa America run comes to an end.

Thanks to a two nil loss to Argentina.

He's Christian Polanco.

I'm Jason Fitz.

You might know Christian from Kans.

By the way, you can get that exclusively.

Now at Yahoo Sports, really proud of that, really happy to get to hang out with your Christian.

What stood out to you in this one?

Um This was disappoint, I was disappointed in Canada.

The, the opportunities for Canada came in the first half in those 1st 15 minutes and they had uh I if Selberg could love just controlled the ball a little bit better, uh I made a little bit, you know, better decisions in the final third.

That's really what it was the difference and the final third was I didn't think Argentina played a great game, but you just see the difference of the quality that ball that Julian Alvarez stops is just, it's world class to take that touch and just set up a perfect shot for him.

And this is why they are the reigning World Cup champs and you know, they have a decent chance of winning Copa America again.

Uh Lionel Messi finally gets on the board, gets a goal here.

Uh What, what does that mean for him at this point?

Uh Show everyone's Argentinian.

I don't know.

I grew up in New York.

I don't know where all these Argentinian people came from but they are in a, you know, there was 80,000 people at metlife and um they, they look, they're fans of Messi, there's just so many messy jerseys in the stands, whether people are Argentinian or not and uh seeing him do well, I think is, is good.

It's not it.

They don't really need him to score a bunch of goals uh to, to win the title.

They, he, he is such a facilitator and makes other people better and it just strikes fear in opponents that other people uh get, get space because of the attention that he attracts.

So these are his final years.

Let's just appreciate it.

And uh yeah, but he's still very, very good.

Well, with all those fans there, how should they feel going into Sunday, Miami?

How, how should Argentina fans feel right now?

It's, it's two bad choices for them because Uruguay and Colombia are both very, very good.

That game is gonna be uh wildly entertaining.

I think the they may want Colombia.

I think the, the, the rivalry between Argentina and Uruguay is just so so intense that I don't know if they'll end up uh looking good in that game.

I think Colombia and Uruguay are both better in this tournament than Argentina and I don't favor them for the final.

I don't think they, they're gonna do it.

Well, that's not good news but good news is that you can check out Kans again exclusively here on Yahoo sports.

Stick with us for all the coverage of COPA America.