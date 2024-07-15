Argentina defeats Colombia after chaotic scenes erupt at entry of Copa America match | The Cooligans

Yahoo Sports contributors Christian Polanco and guest-co-host David Gass break down the traumatic scenes that unfolded before the Copa America Final match between Argentina and Colombia. Hear the full conversation on the “The Cooligans” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

Game started late due to, uh, uh, security issues before the game.

So a bunch of fans trying to climb into what seemingly is an air vent, uh, to, to get into hard rock stadium.

Assuming the, the, the, the majority of the, the especially of the people that we're looking at did not have tickets and they're, they're breaking a little, a couple of glasses to try to get, to try to get in there.

So we don't support that.

Obviously not cool.

It's incredibly dangerous.

There's no security checks and anything could happen.

Luckily, you know, I haven't heard any reports of any death or injury or any severe injury.

The moments that are really the worst is looking when you see like the, you know, there's a fear of people being trampled, crushed up against heat exhaustion.

You see the pictures of Children like sort of gasping for air and trying to gather themselves and stuff like that.

So it's obviously something you hate to see and then blame is sort of going everywhere.

Yeah, a lot of people are like the US shouldn't be able to host the World Cup, look at what happened here, but there's plenty of events happen there that don't have this kind of, you know, just absurdity.

Co B wanted to host the Copa America in the United States as they've done before.

There was a lot of financial incentive.

One of the things that's interesting is like, can the US host and it's like this doesn't happen at other US sports also.

This happened at Euros.

What three years ago happened to Champions League, uh, in Paris?

I believe we, I mean, unfortunately you see violence across the world at soccer stadiums.

So the whole, like the first reaction being like the US is gonna host the World Cup.

They're not capable of it.

It's like, I'm pretty sure you're capable of it.

It clearly was a failure of planning and understanding and purpose.

I've heard a lot of people say like, oh, like, you know, classic, oh, Americans don't know soccer.

It's like, well, I think maybe if thousands of people show up to a game with no tickets and bum rush, I think there's like, kind of, some of it's unavoidable.