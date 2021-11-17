Areas of Dense Fog
Jack Campbell made 24 saves to register his third shutout of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Tuesday night.
Within the genre of lengthy, perilous, contracts Toronto managed just about the safest bet imaginable with Berríos.
Mayfield's hit divided the internet between "intentional" and "unintentional" believers.
There have been plenty of storylines to watch this season, but an unexpected one has been the Raptors' distinct options within their guard rotation.
Kyle Clifford is back in the blue and white.
If Tuesday was an NBA Finals preview, then go ahead and crown the Golden State Warriors.
Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe has gone back to the drawing board and placed Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the same line again.
It hasn't been a perfect start, but Oliver Kylington has stepped up in a big way for the Flames.
Some thoughts on the legacies of Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa and Kim St-Pierre, who headline the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has conquered the NBA at 26 and never wants to stop being challenged.
This 76ers fan stayed on the radio despite getting into a car crash.
Thor is leaving New York and heading to Los Angeles.
The Toronto Raptors haven’t been healthy, are adjusting their playing style on both sides of the ball and are trying to get several players up to speed. Finding their rhythm may be the most important part of their first of two six-game road trips this season.
Tavares has not always been known for fire and brimstone styled leadership but as the 31-year-old marks his 100th goal in blue and white, he's noticeably displaying more urgency.
Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes face off in one of the three marquee matchups that highlight Week 11 in the NFL.
Gameweek 12 features the return of a special player in EPL history, this time under managerial duties, and a couple clashes between top-four hopefuls.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored 45 seconds into overtime and Carter Hart made 33 saves to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers. Oliver Kylington scored for the Flames, who have lost six of eight. Jacob Markström had 41 saves in Calgary's fourth game of a seven-game trip. After Johnny Gaudreau turned the puck over in the 3-on-3 overtime, Sean Couturier took a shot on a 2-on-1 with Atkinson. Markström
SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina secured a place in next year's World Cup after a 0-0 draw against Brazil on Tuesday, giving Lionel Messi his fifth and possibly final shot at winning the only major trophy missing in his career. Second-place Argentina qualified after Chile lost 2-0 at home to third-place Ecuador. With 29 points and four qualifiers remaining, Lionel Scaloni's Argentina squad cannot be overtaken by more than two rivals. Competition-leading Brazil had already secured the first of South Am
Mississippi has threatened Brett Favre with a lawsuit if he didn't return the $1.1 million he received from the state with interest.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dustin Tokarski stopped a career-high 45 shots as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday night. His previous high was 44 saves on April 1. He turned aside 19 shots in the third period alone, when outshot the Sabres 20-3. Tokarski has stopped 78 of the last 81 shots he's faced. Buffalo saw second-period goals from Kyle Okposo and Colin Miller for its second win in three games. Jake Guentzel for Pittsburgh, which lost its third straight game and eight of i