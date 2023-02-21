Arctic Front Impacts Idaho Wild Turkeys

Authorities warned of hazardous travel conditions in Idaho and Washington as an artic front continued to impact the region on Tuesday, February 21.

Footage captured by Michael Dubron shows wild turkeys dealing with a snowstorm in Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory and warned of snow accumulations of up to 10 inches in the region. Credit: Michael Dubron via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Florida's Great Displacement has already begun

    Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.

  • 1,000-pound fireball explodes 21 miles above the Earth. A piece was found in Texas

    The fireball coincided with a loud, startling boom heard across a large swath of Texas.

  • 85-year-old Florida woman dead after alligator attacks while she walked her dog

    An 85-year-old woman died following an alligator bite, when the gator grabbed her while she was walking her dog Monday, wildlife officials said.

  • A 4-foot-long alligator that was pulled from a lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park may have been an unwanted pet, officials say

    The alligator was spotted floating in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Lake in New York City on Sunday morning.

  • Alligator kills 85-year-old woman in Florida

    The woman was walking her dog when the alligator lunged at her and dragged her under water.

  • Venice waterways dry up as Italy braces for another year of severe drought

    The Alps have received less than half their normal amount of snowfall, while water levels on Lake Garda in northern Italy have fallen to record lows, making it possible to walk to the lake's small island of San Biagio via an exposed pathway. Meanwhile in Venice on the northeast coast, a city usually more concerned with flooding, unusually low tides are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of the famous canals.

  • High-impact winter storm targets millions across Ontario this week

    A high-impact winter storm will target millions across southern Ontario Wednesday and Thursday, with significant icing, power outages and hazardous travel expected

  • Treacherous travel in Alberta as snowstorm intensifies, cold will follow

    An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, following a blast of heavy snow in Alberta that led to hazardous travel to start the week.

  • Claims of 'unusually large shark fin' off Cornwall coast rubbished by expert

    Concern has spread on social media over the sighting, but an expert tells Yahoo News UK it isn't what people think.

  • Florida divers who freed sharks, destroyed fisherman's gear avoid harshest penalties

    Two Florida divers freed sharks from a fishing line and destroyed the gear. Now they owe thousands of dollars to the fisherman it belonged to.

  • When is daylight saving time 2023? Here's what to know about the time change in March.

    Like it or not, our annual ritual of changing our clocks to daylight saving time is coming Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m.. Do we lose or gain an hour?

  • Odd asteroid as big as Empire State Building passes Earth. Here’s why NASA tracked it

    “This is one of the most elongated we’ve seen.”

  • Firemen remove huge python from family's SUV parked outside home

    Firemen removed a huge python from a family's car that slithered into the engine while it was parked outside their home.The snake was discovered when its tail was seen dangling down from under the front bumper in Bangkok, Thailand on February 7.Wildlife handlers rushed to the property to remove the deadly 10ft-long serpent that had already slithered deep into the vehicle.Footage shows the firemen wearing gloves and masks as they lured the creature out. The team members pulled the creature's tail until it was totally out of the car.Resident Basza Pheukthet said: ‘Normally I only see this kind of thing in the news. I didn't know what to do when it happened to me.‘I first thought of going to the mechanic but realised I couldn't drive with the snake still inside. So I just called the emergency team instead.'The animal rescue officers said the python might have been looking for a cool place to shelter as the hot summer started.The python was turned over to wildlife officers and later released back to its habitat.The reticulated python is found throughout Southeast Asia, where they live in forests, swamps, canals and even in cities, causing them to come into conflict with humans. The species is one of the world's largest snakes and can eat humans, cats, dogs, birds, rats and other snakes.

  • Heavy snow takes aim at Quebec as temperatures take a serious tumble

    Plan ahead: The combination of cold air and an incoming Colorado low could spell heavy snow totals over parts of southern Quebec this week.

  • Heavy snow to blast Alberta while freezing air rests over the Prairies

    An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, bringing significant snow to some and widespread wind chills in the -30s this week

  • Winter storm to bring snow, ice pellets to Toronto on Wednesday night

    A winter storm is on its way to Toronto and the forecast says it is expected to bring a "wintry mix" of snow and ice pellets to the city on Wednesday night. The storm is expected to continue into Thursday, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement. Travel may be difficult, even hazardous, due to the conditions. There is also a risk of freezing rain. According to the federal weather agency, a Colorado low is bringing the weather to southern Ontario and there could be a "significant i

  • Elephant family rescue baby from drowning

    The video shows the daring attempt of an elephant herd rescuing their baby elephant that fell behind during a deep and dangerous river crossing. It was during a recent trip to the Kruger National Park that I managed to film this dramatic moment. After our self-drive morning safari, we decided to stop for breakfast at one of the main rest camps. It was busy on the day with a lot of people at the specific rest camp. While sitting in the restaurant overlooking a huge river in the front of the camp, I noticed a herd of elephants in the distance that was getting into the river. At first, I thought the elephants were there for a swim but soon realised that the whole herd formed a single file and was busy crossing the deep and dangerous river. All large water bodies in this part of the world are crocodile and hippo infested. The river was so deep that the elephants disappeared under the water while bouncing back up the whole time as they make their way forward while crossing the river. It was a stunning sight right from my breakfast table on the deck overlooking the river. The elephant herd slowly crossed the deep river to the other side. Suddenly I saw two adult elephants hastily making a u turn and started swimming back. I was a little confused by this but quickly realised what was going on. I saw right in the middle of the deep river a tiny grey spot, which accidently got left behind during the daring crossing. Amazingly in such a big herd, the elephants quickly realised one was missing. The baby elephant was disappearing under the water before coming up for air again the whole time, trying to swim back to opposite side the herd went. A struggling baby elephant alone like that can easily become the target of a big crocodile lurking in the depths of the river. It was incredible to watch how the adult elephants motored their way towards the baby elephant. Finally, the elephants made it to the struggling baby elephant, and it was a mad scramble for the adults. I could see the way baby elephants do cross such big river was to somehow stand or hold onto the backs of an adult. The one adult elephant managed to get the struggling baby elephant onto its back and started to make its way to the rest of the herd. On several occasions the baby elephant would fall of the back of the elephant along the way, and they would turn around and try again. During the last bit of the crossing, it seemed the baby elephant couldn’t stay on the back of the adult elephant, and they pushed it forward under the water right towards the shallows. The elephants stopped in the shallow water, looking around as if they again can’t find the baby elephant. I thought that was it, that last stretch under the water was just too much for the poor little elephant. To the great relief of everyone in the restaurant that eventually gathered to watch the whole drama, the baby elephant popped out and showed its head and trunk before it got moved out to the river bank by the adult elephants. Incredible how the baby elephant survived the whole ordeal by not drowning or getting eaten by one of the many crocodiles in the river. Incredible wildlife moment indeed.

  • Funding for Alberta motorized vehicle trails worries some outdoor lovers

    Alberta's four-year commitment to fund the maintenance of motorized recreation trails has pleased off-road enthusiasts, but rankled some people concerned about the environment. On Friday, Forestry, Parks and Tourism Minister Todd Loewen rumbled up to a Sherwood Park press conference in an off-highway vehicle (OHV) to announce $8 million in public funds will go to two trail maintenance organizations by 2026. "Our government understands that investing in a designated trail system helps protect our

  • Massive blizzard to hit South Dakota, Minnesota: Tuesday forecast

    A monster winter storm that could bring ice, blizzard conditions and travel disruptions will stretch 2,600 miles from coast to coast.

  • GM to build electric motors at St. Catharines propulsion plant

    ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — General Motors says it plans to build motors for electric vehicles at its St. Catharines, Ont. propulsion plant, the latest commitment by an automaker transitioning towards an electric future. The company says the move, subject to support agreements with the federal and provincial governments, is expected to support around 500 jobs at the facility. The St. Catharines plant currently has a little over 1,100 employees producing V-6 and V-8 engines as well as transmissions. G