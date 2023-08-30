Archeologists find 'mystery' ducts in Jerusalem

STORY: Location: Jerusalem

Archeologists are baffled by this old network of hewn-rock ducts

discovered outside Jerusalem's walled Old City

Dating back 2,800 years, the 'mystery' channels have no obvious links

to an ancient Jewish temple and palace that once stood nearby

[Yiftah Shalev, Director of Excavation, Israel Antiquities Authority]

"What we got here behind me, is a very interesting installation made out of several channels that used to drain liquid to the north. What was the purpose of this installation, we don’t really know, there are no parallels to such an installation not here in Israel, neither in other places in the world. We know the installation is dated to the late 9th century BCE almost 2,800 years ago, during the time of the first temple period in Jerusalem. During that time Jerusalem is standing in becoming bigger and important city. We got the temple to the north, we got the rest of the city with the palaces to our south, and this installation is right in the middle. So it must’ve been an important part of the economy of Jerusalem during the time."

Archeologists say the channels may have been used to prepare a commodity

such as linen which requires soaking or date honey