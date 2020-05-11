Archbishop Blesses San Antonio by Flyover, Announces Reopening Date for Churches

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller soared the skies of San Antonio, Texas, on May 11, blessing the city and its Roman Catholic parishioners below.

Footage uploaded by the San Juan de los Lagos Parish & Shrine shows congregants in front of the church watching the flyover.

Before takeoff, Archbishop Garcia-Siller announced San Antonio parishes would re-open for mass on May 19, as long as churches follow COVID-19 protocols.

The church wrote on its Facebook page in both English and Spanish: “Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, M.Sp.S., decreed today, before blessing the Archdiocese of San Antonio from an airplane, that Ascension Sunday, the weekend of May 23-24, 2020, churches will be open for the public celebration of Masses. Please stay tuned while we implement the rules of social distancing.” Credit: San Juan de los Lagos Parish & Shrine via Storyful