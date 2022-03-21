Archaeologists uncover five tombs in Egypt

STORY: Five tombs were uncovered in Egypt's Saqqara necropolis

Location: Giza, Egypt

The tombs date back over 4,000 years ago

They belonged to the era's top officials

from the Old Kingdom and First Intermediate period

Source: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) SECRETARY-GENERAL OF EGYPT'S SUPREME COUNCIL OF ANTIQUITIES, MOSTAFA WAZIRI, SAYING:

"We announce this uncovering of tombs of top officials carrying important titles, like the sole companion, the carrier of stamps, the mayor, the orchards' supervisor. They carried very important titles because they were rulers of the provinces. They became stronger around the end of the Old Kingdom and their influence grew, and I believe this was the main reason for the end of the Old Kingdom."

(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) GENERAL MANAGER OF SAQQARA ANTIQUITIES DEPARTMENT, SABRY FARAG, SAYING: (SOUNDBITE STARTS WITH INSCRIPTIONS ON WALL THEN MOVES TO FARAG AND THEN TO INSCRIPTIONS ON WALL ON THE OTHER SIDE):

"This tomb belongs to a goddess with the title of the lady of the holy land, which we see in the hieroglyphs. Here on the western side, this is a painting showing the pots containing the seven oils, including the oil of the orchard, the oil of life, and the oil of happiness."