APS bus driver arrested and linked to 4 cold case rapes

The search for a man who went missing while tubing on Lunenburg County's Gold River on Monday has ended, as officials say they believe the man was swept out to sea.The 31-year-old was tubing with two other men on the river northwest of Chester, N.S., when his tube capsized. He was last seen drifting down the river holding on to the tube. The other two men made it to shore.RCMP said Wednesday they have concluded an "exhaustive" search that included an RCMP helicopter and police dogs, the military