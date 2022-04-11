April 10 declared Dolores Huerta Day on Central Valley activist's birthday
Acting California Gov. Eleni Kounalakis issued a proclamation Sunday to declare April 10 as Dolores Huerta Day, which coincides with the advocate’s 92nd birthday. Dolores Huerta was born in Dawson, New Mexico in 1930 but grew up in California's Central Valley. Huerta is considered one of the most influential labor activists and leaders of the Chicano civil rights movement. In 1962, she worked with César Chavez to establish the National Farm Workers Association dedicated to organizing farmworkers for better working conditions.