Apprenticeship Filling Need in Education
Right now, in Indiana alone, there are more than 2,000 teaching positions open. A local nonprofit here in Indianapolis is helping to fill the gap.
MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball
MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C
The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.
BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia
Slide over, Jamaican bobsledders. A group of expats from the ice-free island are hoping to bring a whole new winter sport to their tropical homeland: curling. Three decades after Jamaica crashed the Winter Olympics — and then crashed at the Winter Olympics — with the bobsled team made famous in the movie “Cool Runnings,” the country has joined the World Curling Federation. The status allows it to compete in international events, and the new national governing body is hoping that formal recogniti
TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the
TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m
TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions
For the first time since 2019, the North Glengarry, Ont., air was filled with the sounds of pipes and drums this weekend as the Glengarry Highland Games made its return. Through a sea of tartans, you could find Mike Villeneuve smiling over the grounds he's looked after for more than 30 years. Seeing those grounds full with fans, competitors and friends for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic filled him with joy. "It's exhilarating, it's wonderful," said Villeneuve, grounds ch
CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass
CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car
CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w
Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference
A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara
NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou
Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co