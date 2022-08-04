Apprenticeship Filling Need in Education

The Canadian Press

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia