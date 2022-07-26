All appointments filled for monkeypox vaccine clinic in Baltimore
Dozens of monkeypox vaccines are being administered in Baltimore over the next two days. Officials from the Baltimore City Health Department and Chase Brexton held a news conference Tuesday morning to address monkeypox. Maryland has 87 presumed and confirmed cases as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said 21 cases have been reported in the Baltimore metro area. Dzirasa said Chase Brexton has started the first day of a two-day vaccination clinic with 60 doses of the monkeypox vaccine. All appointments for the vaccine have been filled, and no walk-ins are being accepted.