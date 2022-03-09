Apple upgrades iPhone SE, other higher-end products

STORY: Apple’s low-end iPhone is getting an upgrade…along with a few other products.

Apple on Tuesday added 5G connectivity to its low-cost iPhone SE and iPad Air and introduced a faster chip for a new desktop, a high point in Apple's move to power its devices with microprocessors designed in house.

Apple CEO Tim Cook:

“The new iPhone SE brings the advanced features and exceptional performance of A15 to our most affordable iPhone. It's going to be great for existing iPhone users who want a highly capable and compact iPhone, and for new users who want to experience iPhone for the first time.”

Apple slightly hiked the price on the iPhone SE to $429 from $399 for the previous model. The new phone starts shipping March 18.

The iPhone SE comes with an A15 Bionic chip, which Apple says is the fastest among competition.

Apple also introduced a new monitor - the Studio Display – which can be paired with any Mac, including Macbook Air and Macbook Pro model. That is priced at $1,599.

And the iPad Air also got an upgrade, with Apple's M1 chip that was developed for laptops.

The company which has been broadening its services and other products also said its Apple TV+ product would begin showing Major League Baseball games on Friday nights. The weekly double header will be available in eight countries.

Now it just needs to the Baseball Season to actually start.