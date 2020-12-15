Apple plans to increase iPhone production by 30% next year
Apple plans to boost iPhone production by 30% in 2021. Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley shares the details.
Apple plans to boost iPhone production by 30% in 2021. Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley shares the details.
10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Super Bowl LV happens in less than two months, but the commissioner still doesn't know how many people will be allowed to watch in person.
Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers are reeling after two straight losses.
Baltimore survived because Jackson came through in the nick of time, racing out of a locker room visit that may or may not be innocent. Really, who knows? At this point, who cares?
Please clap for the Cleveland Indians realizing their name is racist but not changing it yet.
Nate Diaz jumped in to slam Jake Paul after his video on Monday night.
Alberta’s chief medical officer is defending the decision to allow the world junior hockey championship to be played, even while cases mount across Canada during a second wave of COVID-19.
Vanderbilt has been dealing with COVID-19 issues, and the game is the last one on its schedule.
Host William Lou recaps Toronto's preseason win over Charlotte on Monday.
Could LeBron James actually be one of the biggest bust candidates in fantasy basketball this season?
Patrick Mahomes is still the favorite for NFL MVP, but the odds have shifted.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Don’t think safety Jordan Poyer and other members of Buffalo’s secondary didn’t notice Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster dancing on the Bills logo at midfield during pregame warmups on Sunday night.Come the fourth quarter, after Levi Wallace intercepted Ben Roethlisberger to essentially seal Buffalo's 26-15 victory, it was the Bills' turn to break out into a dance along their sideline.“It was tight energy. The song playing. We felt the momentum of the game swing,” Poyer said, before noting a TikTok video of Smith-Schuster posted on social media.“I ain’t going to lie, seeing them dancing on our logo pregame, that turns you up a little,” he added. “You come and play with a little extra fire. We were hyped up on the sideline. We had a big win and we were having fun.”Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, safety Taron Johnson returned an interception 51 yards for a score, and the Bills (10-3) inched closer to claiming their first AFC East title since 1995 and third playoff berth in four seasons.Smith-Schuster and the Steelers weren’t asked about the dance — something the receiver does before most every game — afterward.Then again, they have other concerns after dropping consecutive games in six days following a 23-17 loss to Washington, and falling a game behind the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs (12-1).The AFC North-leading Steelers (11-2) were still able to clinch their first playoff berth in three years before kickoff by virtue of the Miami Dolphins’ 33-27 loss to Kansas City earlier in the day.“We’ve lost two. We’re facing some adversity. But we’re not hitting the panic button,” Roethlisberger said.“Offensively we’re not very good. We’re not playing good football and it starts with me,” he added. “I think this is a team that has got a lot of resilience and understands what it takes to win football games and understands what time of year it is and right now it’s unacceptable.”The Bills have won six of seven and have at least 10 of their first 13 games of a season for the first time since 1991. That’s a considerable switch from a team that had endured a 17-year playoff drought -- which stood as longest active streak in North America’s four major professional sports -- before coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017.“Ten wins, the (job) is not finished,” Allen said. "We know what we have to do.”The third-year player broke the game open by throwing touchdown passes 3:21 apart — a 19-yarder to Stefon Diggs and a 13-yarder to rookie Gabriel Davis — on the first two drives of the second half to put Buffalo ahead 23-7.Buffalo’s second-half eruption came after Allen and the offence managed just six first downs and 102 yards on seven possessions.Johnson, however, provided the offence by stepping in front of Roethlisberger’s pass intended for Smith-Schuster and returned it 51 yards to put Buffalo up 9-7 with 52 seconds remaining in the first half.“Our defence stepped up big time, especially when we started out the way we did,” Allen said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that care about each other and we don’t want to let each other down. When we’re out there, we put it on the line for each other.”Allen upped his season total to 35 combined touchdowns (28 passing, six rushing and one receiving) to break the team’s single-season record of 34 set by Hall of Famer Jim Kelly in 1991. His 28 TDs passing rank second most on the team list, and five behind the single-season record set by Kelly in ’91.Allen finished 24 of 43 for 238 yards and an interception. Diggs had 10 catches for 130 yards. Acquired in a trade with Minnesota in March, Diggs now has 100 catches to match the Bills’ single-season record set by Eric Moulds in 2002.The Steelers continue to resemble nothing of the team that set a franchise record by winning its first 11 games. Pittsburgh has been held under 20 points in three straight games, and was coming off a loss to Washington in which coach Mike Tomlin called out his team’s sluggish running attack and receivers for their dropping passes.The game was decided midway through the fourth quarter after Buffalo’s Tyler Bass hit a 23-yard field goal to put the Bills up 26-15.On Pittsburgh’s third play from scrimmage, Roethlisberger’s deep pass up the right sideline intended for James Washington was intercepted by Wallace.Roethlisberger finished 21 of 37 for 187 yards with touchdown passes to Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster and two interceptions.SACK STREAKThe Steelers extended their sack streak to a 70th consecutive game to break the NFL record set by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1999 to 2003.Tyson Alualu was credited with Pittsburgh’s first sack of the game against Buffalo by stripping the ball out of the hands of Allen midway through the second quarter. The fumble was recovered by Bills centre Mitch Morse for an 8-yard loss.The streak began in Week 8 of the 2016 season.INJURIESSteelers: Starting LG Matt Feiler did not return after hurting his shoulder in the first quarter. Feiler’s replacement Kevin Dotson was ruled out after hurting his shoulder in the the third quarter.Bills: Johnson did not return after sustaining a concussion in the third quarter. Morse missed several series in the first quarter after having a brace place on his left elbow.UP NEXTSteelers: Continue run of prime-time games in travelling to play Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 21.Bills: Travel to play Denver Broncos on Saturday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press
The 2020-21 NBA season is almost upon us, but Hot Take SZN is here, and at the end of another eventful offseason we will see how close to the sun we can fly and still stand the swelter of these viewpoints.
The two teams are unable to play each other for the second consecutive week.
Ben Rosario has been a coach and competitive runner. He was a running store owner from 2006 to 2012 and part of a race management team in his native St. Louis, where he organized well over 100 events, including the 2012 and 2013 U.S. cross-country championships. "A national championship was a huge undertaking, but so fun," says Rosario, who now lives in Flagstaff, Ariz., with his wife Jen and daughter Addison. "It was a rewarding experience and I feel this will be that — times one hundred." He is speaking of The Marathon Project, an elite-only professional race this Sunday in Chandler — 270 kilometres south of Flagstaff — and the brainchild of agent Josh Cox, Rosario and Matt Helbig, Rosario's former business partner with Big River Running Company. Rosario expects 100-110 participants divided equally between men and women, including seven Canadians, to line up for the 10 a.m. ET start that will be live streamed on USATF.TV, with a 90-minute replay following in prime time at 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network. "This is an event to provide athletes an opportunity to compete, the top athletes an opportunity to earn bonuses from their individual sponsors via their [finishing] times, and some of the international athletes a chance to make an Olympic team," says Rosario, 39, coach of Northern Arizona Elite. In mid-July, after Chicago was the fourth of the World Marathon Majors to cancel this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rosario sent a text message to Cox. "We gotta do a pro-only marathon," it read. "I know we could do it and know it could be safe." Rosario, who dipped into his savings six years ago to form NAZ Elite and has seen it grow into a 14-member powerhouse, was concerned about the limited racing opportunities for his own athletes and others in the sport. "I'm a huge sports fan and was seeing these other sports and leagues figure out a way to survive and provide entertainment for their fans," he says. "There was no reason we couldn't do the same." Once Rosario, Cox and Helbig sent out "feelers" to top athletes, coaches and agents to gauge interest in the event, it became immediately clear there wouldn't be a problem attracting a talented field. Rosario first visited Phoenix Raceway, a NASCAR track in Avondale, Ariz., as a potential location and looked at "three or four" others on the Internet before choosing "Loop Road" on the Gila River Indian Reservation in mid-September, a flat 6.9 km out-and-back loop with a roundabout at each end. "It's kind of an isolated area," Rosario says. "It was important not to have spectators for obvious safety reasons from a health perspective. We felt [this course] would be a lot easier to manage as we couldn't risk being on open roads where folks could step out of their house and watch." Rosario and his staff will follow Arizona state, USATF and World Athletics health and safety protocols to mitigate COVID-19 spread, including testing before the 42.2 km event. While some runners received automatic entry to The Marathon Project, including top-25 finishers at the U.S. Olympic trials and Americans with a top-15 finish at a World Marathon Major each of the past two years, others had to register within a two-week window and pay the $150 US entry fee. "It was expensive, but we didn't have any revenue and had to make sure we could pay the venue," Rosario says. "As soon as we opened registration we got flooded with entries." Sara Hall says course 'very, very fast' While organizing a race isn't new to Rosario, it's been a while, but he's enjoyed working again with Helbig. "It's got that fire going again," says Rosario, who placed second at the 2005 U.S. marathon championships. "He's a logistical wizard and leaves no stone unturned. I think both of us and Josh, we're going to be proud that in a [pandemic] we gave these athletes an opportunity to compete. "I'm looking forward to watching the race as a fan as much as I am organizing the race. We're fans, too." Sara Hall, the first American to mount the podium at the London Marathon in 14 years with a second-place finish on Oct. 4, enters The Marathon Project as the top women's seed with a 2:22:01 personal best. The 37-year-old Flagstaff resident has trained on the event course a couple of times, according to Rosario. "Some of Sara's comments about the course being 'very, very fast' have circulated among the athletes and that's got everybody excited," he says. "I think there is a thirst to see this kind of [elite] field and depth competing in one place. There are a lot of people trying to make their Olympic team and fighting for their future, in terms of sponsorship. "There are others trying to, perhaps, get some revenge on what happened at the [U.S. Olympic marathon] trials [in late February] if they didn't make the team. All these things create an atmosphere and tension on the start line that is unique. You usually only get it at the Olympic trials or Olympic Games." 'I'm ready for some warm weather' Canadian record holder Cam Levins and Kinsey Middleton, the top Canadian women's finisher at the 2018 Toronto Waterfront Marathon, are eyeing the respective 2:11:30 and 2:29:30 Tokyo Olympic standards. "This is not your regular big-city marathon so it's interesting in that regard. The [men's lead pack] going out at 2:09 is potentially Canadian record pace," says Levins, who didn't finish in the cool and rainy conditions of the London Marathon on Oct. 4. "If I lower the [2:09:25] Canadian record I should be in good position for being selected for the Olympics." Middleton is competing in a non-virtual race for the first time since surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in her left shoulder in late June. "I'm ready for some warm weather," the Boise, Idaho resident says, laughing. "The goal is to go out at Olympic standard pace, and training has indicated that is in the realm of possibilities. There's an opportunity for a ton of fast performances and I'd love to be among them." Adds Rosario: "I don't think we're going to see any world records, but I think we might see national records and certainly tons and tons of personal bests."
COVID-19 has closed gyms and cancelled contests, but Ottawa's Jamie Offrey has powered through the pandemic to ready himself for one of bodybuilding's pre-eminent events this week. When the lockdown began, the retired soldier reverted to his military training, doing pushups and sit-ups at home. When gyms finally began reopening, he acquired memberships at five of them so he'd always have access, sometimes ignoring public health advice about travelling to different regions. "I tell people, you have to find a way to adapt and overcome," said Offrey, who believes that to compete at the highest levels, you need to train at an appropriate facility. After winning several competitions this year, including the Canadian nationals and Ottawa championships, Offrey has earned a spot at what's known as the Superbowl of bodybuilding. The Mr. Olympia contest, made famous by its seven-time winner Arnold Schwarzenegger, takes place this year in Orlando, Fla. Despite restrictions on international travel, Offrey couldn't pass up the opportunity, and will compete in the men's physique category. Uncertainty a challenge Offrey, 41, got into bodybuilding during his 23 years in the military, during which he completed tours in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Africa. He now trains five days a week and says his military discipline continues to serve him well. "Even though these have been my first bodybuilding competitions, I've been competing for 40 years. Whether it's a physical or mental health challenge, [or] whether I'm competing on the front lines in Afghanistan, there's a strong correlation," said Offrey. He said the hardest thing about training during COVID-19 has been managing the uncertainty. "You're several weeks out from the show, you're starting to engage in the next level of your diet, and that show gets cancelled. Now you have to reset and start all over again." Some bodybuilders stepping back Offrey's coach Ricardo Gardener said all his clients but Offrey opted to step back from training this year. "It's like rolling the dice. One day you're not sure, and the next day the gym's open. It's very stressful," said Gardener, who's been coaching for 33 years after coming to Canada from Trinidad, and has trained a number of Mr. Olympia competitors including Canada's first. Joe Seeman was hoping to be up on that stage in Florida for the first time in 2020. The Ottawa bodybuilder and coach got his pro card last year, but didn't make the cut for the big competition — in part, he said, because COVID-19 forced the cancellation of several qualifying contests. He said he's heard from many in the bodybuilding community who felt lost without gyms to go to. "[That was] the biggest shock for a lot of people in the fitness industry because you don't know what to do without the gym," said Seeman. "[The gym] is your sanctuary, in a sense. To me, it's my favourite part of the day to be able to go train." Seeman was able to compete in his first two pro events, in Atlanta and in Las Vegas, but said the pandemic made those experiences extremely stressful. He had to self-isolate before and after international travel, and struggled to find a gym for last-minute "depletion workouts" to lose water retention. On stage, he said competition was stiff, and the mandatory mask policy at some events also made competing difficult. "It's hard to pose, you can't breathe properly. Your body is already in a depleted state. I found that challenging," Seeman said. He hopes to qualify for Mr. Olympia next year. Despite the setbacks, Offrey said he plans to keep drawing on his military background for the strength he'll need to succeed. "I've been in isolation many times. I've been to Africa sleeping on the ground for six months, completely cut off from the world. You're telling me I have to quarantine, stay home and watch Netflix? This is nothing. When it comes to a competition and staying on point ... there's no difficulty doing that."
Congratulations on reaching the next round of your fantasy playoffs! You have come to the right podcast to bring home the title as Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens are here to shower you with football wisdom. Jalen Hurts’ first start was historic as his Eagles dispatched the mighty Saints. Can we trust him in the playoffs? Do you need a wideout this week to make it to the next round? Well, Andy has a name for you. And good luck with the running back and tight end positions as the waiver wire keeps getting thinner and thinner. The guys do pitch a gadget player that could also be a league-winner this season.
NEW YORK — Jared Porter knows his new boss with the Mets is counting on a championship.Pretty soon, too.That doesn’t bother him one bit.“Hearing comments like that motivates me,” Porter said Monday after being introduced as New York’s general manager. “It shows a strong commitment from ownership who wants to win, who wants to put a winner on the field for the fan base in New York, and I completely align with that. It excites me. I want those expectations.”In a news conference on Zoom that lasted nearly 50 minutes, Porter outlined his vision of emphasizing talent, flexibility, innovation and depth throughout the organization for a Mets team transforming under new owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson.Cohen, a hugely successful hedge fund manager with an appetite for winning, bought the club last month from the Wilpon and Katz families for $2.42 billion. The lifelong Mets fan said it would be a disappointment if they don’t win the World Series within three to five years.Tall talk for a franchise with two titles in 59 seasons of existence — and none since 1986. Those type of lofty demands are more commonly associated with Yankees brass across town, while the stumbling Mets have slogged through nine losing seasons in the last 12.Porter’s job is to help change all that via scouting, analytics, aggressive player acquisition — every means possible.“I think what we’ve talked about the most is just a cultural shift, for one. Adding good people to the organization. Improving on the organizational culture. Adding depth to the roster,” Porter said. “It’s really important to create a situation where you’re a really hard team to play against. You’re hard to game-plan against in all areas.”Porter, 41, agreed to a four-year contract after spending the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice-president and assistant general manager under GM Mike Hazen.Before that, Porter worked under Theo Epstein with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, winning three World Series rings in Boston’s front office and another with the Cubs.“I keep mine locked up,” Porter said. “I don’t wear them out.”New York went 26-34 during the pandemic-truncated season, tied for fourth in the NL East, and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and All-Star hitters Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil highlight a promising core. But the Mets have several holes to fill in the rotation and lineup, and Porter indicated another priority is upgrading a player-development system light at the upper levels.“He’s been on the job for just a couple of days, but he’s absolutely immersed himself in what we’re doing," Alderson said.The good news is Cohen has deep pockets and a willingness to spend. Alderson acknowledged the Mets are actively shopping at the top of the free-agent market — in "the gourmet section,” as he calls it.“We've been running up and down that aisle over the last couple of weeks," he said. “Right now, things are a little slower in the gourmet section than they are in the meat department. But, that’ll change.”Meanwhile, choices must be made.Alderson said the Mets had discussions with free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, one of the biggest available prizes this off-season. However, they are close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract with catcher James McCann instead. Alderson hinted that deal could be finalized Wednesday or Thursday.“I think that more than anything else this was a timing issue for us. We have a number of needs, and we can afford to wait to fill some of them. We can't afford to wait to fill all of them,” Alderson said. “And so, this wasn't a compromise pick. We've been engaged with James for a considerable period of time. There's a lot we like about James.”New York also is thought to be very interested in NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer and star centre fielder George Springer, both free agents.Porter is pumped to have such investment resources at his disposal.“I've interviewed other places. I've had opportunities. When this one came up, I was so excited," he said. "This is a dream job for me.”Porter will report to the 72-year-old Alderson, a former Mets GM who was brought back by Cohen and has taken over baseball operations. The idea is for Porter to grow into that role.“I think it’s a flexible arrangement. I think that, for example, I’ve already turned a couple of things over to Jared,” Alderson said. “Right now it's a situation that will evolve, but I think that we’ll be able to work really well together."IN THE DUGOUTAlderson confirmed the Mets are hiring Dave Jauss as the new bench coach for second-year manager Luis Rojas. It's a return engagement for Jauss, who was New York's bench coach in 2010 under Jerry Manuel.“Luis wanted him. Luis has known him a long time," Alderson said.Jauss, who turns 64 next month, also served as bench coach for the Red Sox, Dodgers, Orioles and Pirates, where he spent much of the past decade. He replaces Hensley Meulens and becomes the Mets' fourth bench coach in four years.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox saw enough of Hunter Renfroe at Fenway Park this summer to think he might be a good fit.In two games in Boston for the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-handed slugger was 4 for 11 with two homers and two doubles. One of the homers went out to right field, but the other one went over the Green Monster and Lansdowne Street beyond the left field wall.“I really look forward to playing, hopefully, 80-plus games there,” Renfroe said on Monday after signing a one-year deal that would pay him $3.1 million. “I make no bones about it, I pull the ball. I think that’s going to really serve me well.”Originally drafted by the Red Sox in 2010 but opting instead to go to Mississippi State, Renfroe was then selected by the Padres in the first round in 2013. He hit 26 or more homers in three straight seasons for the Padres before struggling with the Rays in the pandemic-shortened season — batting .156 with eight homers and 22 RBIs in 42 games.Except when he came to Boston.“Hunter has shown in the past what he’s capable of. We think playing in our park is just going to enhance that,” Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said. “He should be able to mis-hit balls over the Green Monster. We saw it this summer. He came in here and peppered the Mass Pike and also hit balls into the bullpen."Renfroe also had 13 outfield assists in 2019, tied with Bryce Harper for the most in the NL, and 23 defensive runs saved to tie Cody Bellinger for second among major league outfielders.“He’s a really well-rounded player,” Bloom said. “The power has been obvious, and that’s been his calling card throughout his career.”In all, Renfroe has hit .228 with 97 home runs and 226 RBIs over five seasons with San Diego and Tampa Bay. He also hit two homers last post-season — one in the World Series and the other the first grand slam in Rays post-season history.Personally struggling while the Rays made it to Game 6 of the World Series was OK with Renfroe.“We had a great season as a team,” he said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”The Rays designated Renfroe, who turns 29 in January, for assignment last month. He can make up to $600,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $25,000 each for 300, 325, 350 and 375, and $100,000 apiece for 400, 425, 450, 475 and 500. He remains under Red Sox control for three seasons.Also Monday, Bloom said the team had received no formal guidance on when the 2021 season would begin, what rules might be changed or whether the state will allow fans in the stands.“We’re preparing for 162 games. We’re preparing for an on-time start,” he said, noting that the first COVID-19 vaccines were being administered on Monday. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJimmy Golen, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — The Browns and their fans hadn't felt heartbreak in years.This time the pain wasn't nearly as bad.Cleveland couldn't stop Lamar Jackson from running around in the first half or on a fourth-down play in the final two minutes after he returned from cramps, and the Browns were beaten 47-42 on Monday night by the Baltimore Ravens in a wild game with twists galore.But in prime time, on a national stage, the Browns showed they're not the same old Browns.“The message in the locker room after the game was, win as a team, lose as a team,” said quarterback Baker Mayfield, who shook off his first interception in six games and rallied the Browns from a 14-point deficit in the second half. "There can either be good or bad to come from this."You can start pointing fingers, but that’s not this team. We know that we need to fight and make the plays to win when we need to.”The Browns (9-4) were moments away from moving closer to their first playoff appearance since 2002 when Jackson showed why he's the reigning NFL MVP, throwing a touchdown pass and then moving the Ravens into range for Justin Tucker to kick a 55-yard field goal with two seconds left.After getting clobbered 38-6 by the Ravens in Week 1, the Browns showed they're a legitimate contender — but that didn't soften the blow for coach Kevin Stefanski.“Obviously, very disappointing,” he said. "We did not do enough to get a win. We made mistakes. We weren’t clean enough to beat a good team. We’ve got to find a way to be better in a bunch of those situations.”Jackson was in the locker room for a long stretch of the second half before emerging with two minutes left after backup Trace McSorley injured his knee. The Browns had just capped a 14-point rally with Mayfield scoring on a 5-yard run to go up 35-34 when Jackson came back.On fourth-and-5, Jackson rolled right and found receiver Marquise Brown open over the middle for a 44-yard touchdown. The Ravens got the 2-point conversion to go up 42-35.When the Browns needed a stop, they didn't get it and Jackson made them pay.“We blitzed. He made a play," Stefanski said. "Not exactly sure what happened on that play. We will look at it and get to the bottom of it, but he should not be able to escape the pocket like that. Disappointing. Those are the mistakes that we have to clean up.”After Jackson's TD pass, Mayfield drove the Browns 75 yards in 47 seconds, connecting with Kareem Hunt for a 22-yard TD with 1:04 left.It appeared a game featuring a record-tying nine rushing touchdowns was headed to overtime, but Jackson had other plans. He made two nice throws to tight end Mark Andrews and then Tucker, who last week missed his first field goal inside 40 yards after 70 straight makes, drilled the game-winner.But while the loss stung, there was plenty for the Browns to feel good about in arguably their biggest game in more than a decade.Mayfield showed mental toughness in moving past his first interception after throwing 187 consecutive passes without one. He finished with 343 yards through the air. Nick Chubb had two rushing TDs, and Hunt, who pours everything he has into every carry, ran for a score and caught a TD pass.The problem was Cleveland's inability to corral Jackson, who ran for 124 yards and was only slowed by cramps — not anything the Browns did.Still, the game didn't appear too big for the Browns, who are eyeing bigger ones in the weeks ahead.This was a lesson learned.“We know that we can fight,” Mayfield said. "We are going to use it in a positive way. I know this team. I know the guys in this locker room. I know the staff. We are going to handle it correctly. I am confident in this team, the guys around me and what we are doing.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press