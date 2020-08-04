Apple Fire Grows to Over 26,000 Acres as Firefighters Battle to Contain the Blaze

The Apple Fire burning east of Los Angeles grew to over 26,000 acres on August 3 as firefighters battled to contain the California blaze.

An official report on the fire said the blaze was spreading primarily to the north and east into the San Gorgonio Wilderness in an area with no recent fire history.

Fire activity was being driven primarily by record low moisture levels in vegetation amid high temperatures, the report said.

California fire authorities determined the blaze was started by a malfunction from a diesel-fuelled vehicle on August 3. Credit: Vistafirefighters via Storyful