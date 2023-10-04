Apple CEO Tim Cook makes $41 mln from stock sale

Reuters Videos

STORY: Apple CEO Tim Cook made $41.5 million after tax

from his biggest share sale in two

years, a U.S. securities filing showed

Cook sold 511,000 shares, which were worth

about $87.8 million before accounting for taxes

He made $355 million from a stock sale in August 2021

The Apple chief currently owns about 3.3

million shares, valued at about $565 million

The company's shares have fallen 13%

from their record high of $198.23 in July

as investors fret about a slower-than-expected

recovery in smartphone demand