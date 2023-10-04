Apple CEO Tim Cook makes $41 mln from stock sale
STORY: Apple CEO Tim Cook made $41.5 million after tax
from his biggest share sale in two
years, a U.S. securities filing showed
Cook sold 511,000 shares, which were worth
about $87.8 million before accounting for taxes
He made $355 million from a stock sale in August 2021
The Apple chief currently owns about 3.3
million shares, valued at about $565 million
The company's shares have fallen 13%
from their record high of $198.23 in July
as investors fret about a slower-than-expected
recovery in smartphone demand