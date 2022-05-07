Appeals court upholds limit on California's foie gras ban
Californians can buy foie gras produced out of state despite California's ban on the delicacy, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2020 lower court ruling that said Californians can order foie gras from out-of-state producers and have it sent by a third-party delivery service. The ruling only applies to people who buy foie gras for individual consumption. The 2012 state law still bans foie gras production in California while restaurants and retailers are forbidden to sell it or give it away.