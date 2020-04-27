Apocalyptic Black Storm Clouds Swirl Across Texas Sky

Ominous black clouds were captured rolling across the sky near Mount Pleasant, Texas, on April 24 as powerful storms struck the area.

Jana Moore filmed this video, which captures lightning flashes in the sky behind the dark clouds of the storm system.

Local media reported that storms on April 24 caused damage across north-east Texas, leaving thousands of people without electricity. The persistent storms brought strong hail and other extreme weather events to the region. Credit: Jana Moore via Storyful