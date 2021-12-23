APD searching for two teens who used social media for carjacking, murder

The Canadian Press

BORDEAUX, France — Canadian striker Jonathan David scored the winning goal Wednesday as defending champion Lille rallied twice at Bordeaux to win 3-2 in French Ligue 1 play. Tiago Djalo started the play, forcing a Bordeaux turnover in the 84th minute. The ball found its way to David in the penalty box and the 21-year-old from Ottawa slotted a left-footed shot into the corner of the goal for the winner. David ran to the sidelines where he was handed a pink flower, which he held up in the air — an