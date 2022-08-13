Apartments Destroyed in Nikopol, Ukraine, After Overnight Strikes

Multiple buildings and a kindergarten were destroyed when at least 30 rockets were fired at the southern Ukraine city of Nikopol overnight on Friday, August 12, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Reznichenko said 11 high-rise buildings, 13 private buildings, and a kindergarten were destroyed in the attacks, and a gas pipeline and power line were damaged. No casualties were reported, he added.

Storyful could not independently confirm the details of Reznichenko’s report.

This footage from journalist Sergio Olmos shows locals clearing debris from inside a destroyed apartment building situated next to a medical center and other residential buildings.

Nikopol is located across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant where shelling had been reported in recent days. Credit: Sergio Olmos via Storyful