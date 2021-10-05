Apartment rents in Denver metro nearly 17% higher than last year, but winter is coming

The Canadian Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton generally doesn't like to dwell on losses. A new week brings a new game, new matchups and a new scheme that may emphasize some players and de-emphasize others relative to the previous week. But on Monday, the Saints' fourth-quarter collapse against the previous winless New York Giants in a 27-21 overtime loss was still bothering New Orleans' longtime coach. “That game’s over, but we’ve got to learn from it,” Payton stressed. The Saints (2-2), now in th