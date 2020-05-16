Apartment Building Roof Collapses During Severe Weather in Massachustetts

More than 100 people were left without a home after portions of an apartment building roof collapsed in Holyoke, Massachusetts, after a severe storm hit the area on May 15, reports said.

Facebook user Mariposa La Baybe, a resident in the apartment block, captured videos and photos from the scene that showed the extensive damage to the building.

Two people were taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries, according to local news outlet WWLP.

Those left without a home were offered hotel accommodation for the night, the report said.

Severe weather hit many parts of the state on May 15. The National Weather Service reported that up 30,000 people were left without power as a result. Credit: Mariposa La Baybe via Storyful