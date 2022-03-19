Apartment Building Near Kharkiv Nuclear Research Facility Damaged by Russian Strikes

Residential buildings and a “prominent” nuclear research facility in Kharkiv, Ukraine, were damaged by Russian strikes on March 6, authorities said.

Footage taken by Maria Avdeeva shows a damage apartment building two blocks from the National Science Center, Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology (KIPT) campus in Piatykhatky. Avdeeva said she filmed this video on Saturday, March 19.

According to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, Russian shelling on March 6 caused significant damage to the facility, destroying its neutron source.

The inspectorate called Russia’s attack an “act of nuclear terrorism” amid the persistent shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. Credit: Maria Avdeeva via Storyful