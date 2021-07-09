AP Top Stories July 9 P
Here’s the latest for Friday, July 9: The death toll in Florida rises to 78; Biden signs consumer protection orders; Health officials say vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks; Giant cat turns heads in Tokyo.
Nikita Kucherov capitalized on his instantly-famous press conference, signing a deal with Bud Light.
Denis Shapovalov's run at Wimbledon has ended, with the Canadian losing in straight sets to top-seed Novak Djokovic.
It's been a tough couple days for Brendan Gallagher.
A civil lawsuit has been filed against Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse by former agent Warren LeGarie for breach of contract.
Nine years ago, the Raptors pursued Steve Nash but ended up signing Kyle Lowry, now regarded as the franchise's greatest ever player.
George Springer went out of his way to make a young fan's day.
Many fans baselessly speculated Andrei Vasilevskiy wore an oversized chest protector, after he stood close to the camera when shaking hands with Carey Price.
Taylor's contract at ESPN is set to expire before a potential Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
The parallels between the 2021 Phoenix Suns and 2019 Toronto Raptors are striking.
Even at 72, coach Gregg Popovich wasn't afraid to sprint with the rest of his coaching staff.
Despite Holiday and Tucker having different defensive assignments, the Suns remained one pick away from getting the matchup they wanted.
The fan was escorted off the tee box by security, but not before he grabbed the club and walked across the tee box like he was going to take a practice swing.
Andrew came just short of the 200 IM world record at the Olympic trials.
Some members of the Tampa Bay Lightning seemed to indicate this was their last stand. Here's why that might not be true.
While diverse representation has made progress over the past year or so, the latest incident with Rachel Nichols shows there is still a ways to go.
The former President will apparently be sitting on the floor for UFC 264 on Saturday in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — USA Basketball didn’t blow up Kevin Durant’s phone with repeated calls to beg and plead for him to play in the Tokyo Olympics. It was a much more dignified process: They asked, then they waited. It was the right move. “They helped me make the decision by letting me be me,” Durant said. Already an owner of two Olympic gold medals, Durant ultimately chose to try for three. The Brooklyn Nets forward will lead the U.S. Olympic team into Tokyo this month and could become just the sec
BURTON-ON-TRENT, England (AP) — Behind the unassuming coach on the touchline, Gareth Southgate grasps the privilege of a status never sought and the leadership qualities now so admired in England. Holding what used to be called the “Impossible Job,” Southgate is motivated — not burdened — by the responsibility on Sunday of leading England into its first major soccer final in 55 years against Italy. And without losing perspective, he senses just what winning a first trophy since the 1966 World Cu
Joe Pepitone claims the Yankees only loaned the bat to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
WIMBLEDON, England — Canada's Denis Shapovalov left the court in tears Friday after suffering a "heartbreaking" loss in the Wimbledon semifinals. The 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., had battled world No. 1 Novak Djokovic through a tight contest, but ultimately came up short. “What hurt so much this time was just that I felt like the game is there and it’s possible to go and play for the trophy,” Shapovalov said. “It’s a feeling I’ve never had before, so that’s why it just hurt so much. I f