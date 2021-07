AP Top Stories July 9 P

The Canadian Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — USA Basketball didn’t blow up Kevin Durant’s phone with repeated calls to beg and plead for him to play in the Tokyo Olympics. It was a much more dignified process: They asked, then they waited. It was the right move. “They helped me make the decision by letting me be me,” Durant said. Already an owner of two Olympic gold medals, Durant ultimately chose to try for three. The Brooklyn Nets forward will lead the U.S. Olympic team into Tokyo this month and could become just the sec