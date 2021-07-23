AP Top Stories July 23 A
Here's the latest for Friday July 23rd: US coronavirus cases triple in two weeks; Pelosi defends Jan. 6th investigation; Progress in battle against Oregon wildfire; Jill Biden in Tokyo for Olympics.
The Seattle Kraken didn't swing a single trade after having 30 teams over the barrel for the last week.
The Tampa Bay Rays are adding one of the league's best hitters.
High praise from a man who already had six.
Hopkins and other players responded to the NFL's new policies for unvaccinated players.
So "Cleveland Baseball Team" still hasn't been ruled out, right?
The Carolina Hurricanes have parted with their Calder-nominated netminder in a deal with the Red Wings.
Canada's Ellie Black sheds light on her approach before gymnastics routines.
The Calgary Flames have picked up forward Tyler Pitlick from the newly formed Seattle Kraken.
The West African country of Guinea has reversed an earlier decision to pull out of the Olympics and will send a delegation of five athletes to the Tokyo Games.
There are 670 days separating the last game at Rogers Centre and the next, and that time has completely changed the face of this franchise.
Mercedes is back less than 24 hours after posting a retirement message on Instagram.
KD wanted his ball back after making a shot at practice.
Chicago Blackhawks executive Stan Bowman pledged Thursday to cooperate with an investigation into allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010.
With New Orleans and Chicago being reported as additional suitors for Kyle Lowry, the Raptors may not be able to afford to re-sign the unrestricted free agent and franchise icon.
Any Olympian will tell you that peaking at the right point is key to a successful Games, and Canada has numerous athletes doing just that.
Canada's Ellie Black thinks you have to be wild and daring to succeed in the gymnastics world.
At least five members of the delegation from the Czech Republic tested positive. Officials are concerned their chartered flight may be to blame.
TOKYO (AP) — Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva lost consciousness during a competition at the Tokyo Olympics in intense heat Friday. Gomboeva collapsed shortly after completing the qualifying round and was attended by medical staff, coach Stanislav Popov said in comments published by the Russian Olympic Committee. "It's the first time that I remember something like this happening," he said. "In Vladivostok, where we were training before this, the weather was similar. But the humidity here had an
Naomi Osaka will have to wait a little longer for her Olympics debut.
Svetlana Gomboeva is recovering and will still compete later in the games after she lost consciousness on Friday.