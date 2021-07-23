AP Top Stories July 23 A

The Canadian Press

TOKYO (AP) — Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva lost consciousness during a competition at the Tokyo Olympics in intense heat Friday. Gomboeva collapsed shortly after completing the qualifying round and was attended by medical staff, coach Stanislav Popov said in comments published by the Russian Olympic Committee. "It's the first time that I remember something like this happening," he said. "In Vladivostok, where we were training before this, the weather was similar. But the humidity here had an