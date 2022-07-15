AP Top Stories July 15 A

Here's the latest for Friday July 15th: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of deliberately firing missiles at civilians; Biden to meet with Palestinian leaders; Multiple wildfires in California; West Virginia floods damage dozens of homes.

  • Here's Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Be in New York City Next Week

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be in NYC for the third time in less than a year. Read here about the Sussexes' upcoming visit.

  • Vigil to be held for slain Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts

  • Just Imagine What It’s Like to Be Anywhere Near Trump Right Now

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s been a big week in politics with revelations galore from the House Jan. 6 committee. Former President Donald Trump’s attempts at stopping the peaceful transfer of power have been the talk of the nation—and this week’s admissions at the committee are a “pretty big deal,” says Molly Jong-Fast on this episode of The New Abnormal podcast.But it’s not all bad news. Speaking with Molly, former presidential candidate and independent Utah S

  • Chief representing Sask. First Nations has 'no clue' how tickets for Pope's visit were allocated

    Warning: This story contains distressing details The chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), which represents Saskatchewan's First Nations, says the ticketing arrangements for the Pope's upcoming visit to Canada will result in residential school survivors who want to see him in person being denied that chance. Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Canada from July 24 to 29 — making stops in Edmonton, Iqaluit and Quebec City — to advance reconciliation between the Roman Catho

  • Burberry sales slump as Beijing’s zero-Covid policy hits luxury brands - live updates

    Heathrow boss faces official ultimatum on travel chaos as airlines rebel Rail workers announce fresh train strikes in July and August FTSE 100 rises 0.9pc but heads for weekly loss Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Sunak is fundamentally wrong: Britain does not need another George Osborne Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Service being restored across WestJet network after train derailment disrupts fibre lines

    Service is now returning to normal at the Calgary International Airport after a train derailment caused a disruption of fibre lines on Wednesday. A spokesperson with Nav Canada, which operates the nation's air navigation system, said the disruption was connected to one of its telecommunications service providers, Zayo. As of 12:45 p.m., Nav Canada said its services were returning. Earlier on Thursday, Zayo said it was working on a "swift restoration of service" following the disruption of two ke

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Senators lock up young sniper Josh Norris with eight-year, $63.6-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have locked up a big piece of their young core by signing Josh Norris to an eight-year, US$63.6-million contract. The 23-year-old led the Senators with 35 goals in 2021-22 and was third on the team with 55 points in 82 games. Norris was selected in the first round, 19th overall, by the Senators in the 2017 NHL draft. He has 90 points (52 goals, 38 assists) and 29 penalty minutes in 125 career games with the Senators. The native of Oxford, Mich., teamed with Senators

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.