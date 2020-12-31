AP Top Stories December 31 P
Here's the latest for Thursday December 31st: People welcome 2021; China approves new COVID-19 vaccine; NYC plans to vaccinate 1 million city residents in January; Houston zoo animals get meatball Christmas trees.
Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss Sunday’s regular-season finale at Buffalo.
The federal government says it has issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to Canada for training camp under "national interest grounds."
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Centre Pierre-Luc Dubois, who led Columbus in goals, assists and points during the playoffs, signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension Thursday that keeps him with the Blue Jackets through the 2021-22 season. Dubois, who was a restricted free agent, will earn $3.35 million during the upcoming season and $6.65 million in the second year of the deal, the team said. “I’m excited to have the contract done and to be able to get back on the ice and play hockey again, especially with everything that is going on in the world right now,” Dubois said in a statement released by the team. “I’m very fortunate and looking forward to being with my teammates at camp and the start of a new season.” The Blue Jackets open camp Sunday. The third-overall selection in the 2016 draft, Dubois has 65 goals and 93 assists with 162 penalty minutes in 234 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season. The 22-year-old Dubois is the fastest Blue Jackets player to record 100 career points to begin his NHL career, accomplishing the feat in 143 games. “Pierre-Luc is a talented, young player with great potential, and we look forward to his continued growth and development, and the valuable contributions he will bring to our team,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Kyrie Irving has donated over $2 million in 2020.
Just like in the bubble over the summer, the NBA will reportedly require players and staffers to wear sensors to assist with contact tracing.
There are no shortage of problems to point out, but four trends stand out as the main reasons why the Raptors are losing.
Former Bears cornerback Michael Richardson has reportedly been arrested in Phoenix in connection with the death of Ronald Like.
Will the 2021 tournament submit an entry for the greatest teams ever assembled at the world junior championship?
Are you taking Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon No. 1 overall in your fantasy hockey drafts? Our rankings can help you make a choice.
Here are Yahoo Sports’ Transcendent 12 for 2020 — athletes who inspired and made an impact outside the lines.
SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish found out things move fast when San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller is wheeling and dealing.The right-hander didn’t think he’d be traded away by the Chicago Cubs but was caught up in Preller’s vortex. Within the span of about 24 hours this week, the Padres obtained left-hander Blake Snell in a big deal with Tampa Bay, reportedly agreed to terms with Korean slugger Kim Ha-seong and then obtained Darvish in another blockbuster deal.Darvish found out about it on social media.“When I woke up that morning I saw the Snell trade go down and I thought nothing’s going to happen,” Darvish said through an interpreter during a videoconference Thursday. “I wasn’t expecting the Padres to make another move but I was receiving phone calls within the hour and I found out on Twitter, yeah.“I wasn’t expecting to be traded and obviously this happened in one single day so I was pretty shocked. Not in a bad way,” Darvish said.After running out of starting pitching during their first post-season appearance in 14 seasons, the Padres added two aces in moves that solidify them as one of baseball’s best teams and should make for an interesting NL West race against the eight-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.The 34-year-old Darvish was 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts for Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season and finished second in the NL Cy Young Award race. He has three years and $59 million left on the $126 million, six-year deal he signed with the Cubs before the 2018 season.Chicago will send San Diego payments of $500,000 on the first day of each month from April through September in 2021, offsetting a portion of Darvish’s $22 million salary. He is owed $19 million in 2022 and $18 million in 2023.During his time in Texas’ front office, Preller scouted Darvish before the Rangers acquired the Japanese right-hander in 2012.The Padres also got catcher Victor Caratini and $3 million from the Cubs for right-hander Zach Davies and four young minor leaguers. The switch-hitting Caratini caught Darvish in Chicago and batted .241 with 16 RBIs last season.The Padres made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2006, but injuries left their rotation in shambles when the post-season started.Mike Clevinger, obtained in a blockbuster deal with Cleveland at the trade deadline, and Dinelson Lamet were forced out of their final regular-season starts by elbow injuries. Clevinger missed the wild card round against St. Louis and started Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers, but was forced out in the second inning. He had Tommy John surgery in mid-November and will miss the 2021 season. Lamet missed the post-season entirely but has avoided surgery.The Cubs also made the playoffs but were swept in the wild-card round by the Marlins. Darvish started and lost Game 2.“Obviously with what’s happening with the coronavirus and the money that the Cubs have, I wasn’t really thinking about being traded and also they are a winning team, so I felt we would be able to compete," Darvish said.The Padres had the NL’s second-best record in 2020.“I think this is one of the best teams in baseball right now,” Darvish said. “Actually, I wanted to throw against the Padres last season just to see how good I was. I always want to be fighting against the best teams. I’m very happy to be joining a team as strong as the Padres.”Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, helped the Rays reach the World Series. He went 4-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts, and then went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in six post-season starts. He was memorably pulled from Game 6 of the World Series after 73 pitches, and the Rays went on to lose the game and the Series to the Dodgers.Darvish and Snell join a rotation that will include Lamet and Chris Paddack, with a number of young pitchers, including top prospect MacKenzie Gore, competing for the fifth spot.“I just want to study a lot from the guys in this rotation,” Darvish said. “There’s a lot of great pitchers and myself, I want to be able to watch their bullpens, watch their numbers throughout the season, and hopefully that can help me grow into a better pitcher.”He’ll be backed by an exciting offence that plays with flair, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.Darvish said he’s had his kids watch highlights of the Padres’ lineup on YouTube.“They’re a very strong team and I’m really excited to watch batting practice,” he said.___Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at http://twitter.com/berniewilsonBernie Wilson, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Bruce Arians is not ready to reflect on the challenge of transforming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into winners.With the 68-year-old coach and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leading the way, the Bucs (10-5) are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2007. They enter Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons as one of the hottest teams in the NFC.A fourth consecutive win would clinch their best finish in 15 years, as well as send them into the post-season as a No. 5 seed.“I think our guys made a commitment in August to each other, that if we beat the virus, we’d have a chance. If we stayed healthy, we’d have a chance to beat some teams that didn’t,” Arians said.“This is a big game coming up – a chance to keep that five seed and go 11-5,” the coach added. “I think we’ll think about all that when we can look in the rearview mirror. Right now, we’re still looking ahead. It’s not really a time to reflect yet.”Brady said it’s vital to finish strong, continuing to build momentum for the playoffs.“We were 7-5 at the bye week and then won three straight,” the 43-year-old quarterback said. “It’s been really important, and we’ve got another big one ... against Atlanta. Whatever happens after that is bonus for all of us.”The Falcons (4-10) are wrapping up a season that claimed the jobs of former coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after an 0-5 start. The team has gone 4-5 under interim coach Raheem Morris, including a 31-27 loss at home to Tampa Bay two weeks ago.The Bucs trailed by 17 before Brady led scoring drives on five consecutive second-half possessions to win the game.Atlanta played reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City tough before falling 17-14 on the road last week.Morris said one of the things he’ll remember most about a season in which the coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges on and off the field for all teams is the consistent effort of the Falcons in the face of adversity.“These guys play hard every single week,” Morris said. “You can question a lot of things about a team, you can question a lot about talent, you can question a lot about decision making, you cannot question these guys’ effort.”SUBPAR YEARDefensive end Dante Fowler struggled after signing a $45 million, three-year contract with the Falcons in free agency. He was coming off an 11 1/2-sack season with the Los Angeles Rams, but was slowed by ankle and hamstring injuries in addition to spending time on the reserve/COVID-19 list.“We have to get him going,” Morris said.“I was pretty banged up this year, but that’s no excuse. I’m still held to a standard. This year I don’t feel like I played up to my standards,” said Fowler, who has two sacks. “Whether I was hurt or not, I can play better and I will get better.”MACK’S FUTURECount quarterback Matt Ryan among the Falcons hoping the team brings back centre Alex Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl selection whose contract expires after the season.“He’s meant a ton. He’s an awesome teammate. He gives you everything he’s got mentally, physically, emotionally. Every ounce of what he has, he’s given to our team week in and week out,” Ryan said.“I’ve been lucky to have spent five years with him. It goes by quickly,” Ryan added. “I feel like he just got here.”Mack is on the injury report after missing the Kansas City game with a concussion. He was a limited participant in practice early in the week.LET’S PLAYDespite clinching a playoff berth already, Arians said the Bucs will play to win the finale and clinch the No. 5 seed in the NFC.“When you make these decisions — and I’ve been a part of both sides — that five and six seed are different. I don’t care what anybody says, they’re different. And, 10-6 (vs.) 11-5 are different,” Arians said. “I’ve been 10-6 a bunch, been 10-6 and didn’t make the playoffs. Eleven and five is special. I think our guys are more than ready to go.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLFred Goodall, The Associated Press
RENTON, Wash. — As DK Metcalf was finishing up his rookie season a year ago, he took a glance at the Seattle Seahawks record book.After having 900 yards receiving as a rookie, Metcalf knew the single-season franchise record was well within reach.“I knew it was going to be on the agenda this year to break it,” Metcalf said.Metcalf will likely need just one catch Sunday to topple the record that has stood for 35 years.He is six yards shy of besting Steve Largent’s single-season franchise record. Largent had 1,287 receiving yards in 1985, the best of a nine-season run during which the Hall of Famer topped 1,000 yards eight times. Largent only failed to reach the mark during the strike-shortened 1982 season.The Seahawks can only hope this season is the beginning of a similar run by its young second-year star, who with each passing week looks more like one of biggest draft steals in recent memory.“He can make every catch, do everything you want him to do,” quarterback Russell Wilson said. “To be even mentioned in the same category as a guy like Steve Largent so early is a blessing in itself.”Metcalf goes into Week 17 against San Francisco already among the elite in the league. He’s sixth in the league in yards receiving (1,282), touchdown catches (10) and yards per reception (16.0). He’s just the second wide receiver in team history to receive a Pro Bowl selection in his first two seasons, joining Brian Blades.In his first matchup against the 49ers earlier this season, Metcalf had 12 catches for 161 yards and two TDs. The season as a whole has been the exponential jump the Seahawks were hoping to see but weren’t sure if it would happen because of the off-season disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.“Just to break a record that’s been standing for so long it’s just a blessing just to be in this position and an amazing opportunity I have in front of me,” Metcalf said.While Metcalf seemed to be posting big games week after week earlier in the season, his numbers have taken a dip since his first matchup against the 49ers. Metcalf did have a huge game against Philadelphia in Week 12, when he had a career-best 177 yards on 10 catches, but the chunk plays that made Seattle’s offence so potent have been limited. Take away his big game against the Eagles, and Metcalf has just seven catches of 16 or more yards since Week 10. He had 16 catches of 16 or more yards in the first eight games of the season.Offensive co-ordinator Brian Schottenheimer said it’s because coverages have changed. Teams are playing softer with more safeties over the top, leading Seattle to run more or throw shorter passes.“DK understands that. He’s a really smart football player. He’s like, ‘These guys are playing really, really soft. OK, how can I impact the game?’” Schottenheimer said. “Maybe it’s in run blocking or maybe it’s in third down.”The competition has certainly been a factor. During that stretch, he’s been shadowed by the likes of Jalen Ramsey twice, Patrick Peterson twice and James Bradberry. Still, Metcalf has at least five catches in five straight games.Metcalf is also hoping Tyler Lockett has a few passes go his way Sunday. Lockett needs 36 yards against the 49ers to reach 1,000 for the season. That would make Lockett and Metcalf just the second combo in team history to reach 1,000 yards in the same season, joining Brian Blades and Joey Galloway, who did it in 1995.“DK’s gonna still be out there. Tyler’s gonna be out there. We’re going to have our (running) backs. So we don’t care how we do it. We still believe we’re one of the top offences in the NFL,” Schottenheimer said.___More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press
HOUSTON — The Tennessee Titans will secure their first AFC South title since 2008 with a victory over the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday.They’ll also capture the division if Indianapolis loses, and can secure a playoff berth for the second straight season with losses by Baltimore or Miami or three other scenarios involving ties or losses.But the Titans (10-5) aren’t interested in relying on anyone else to get into the post-season, and are focused on taking care of business against the Texans (4-11).“It doesn’t get any more clear than it is for us right now. We win this game, find a way to win, (we) win the division,” Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “That’s one of the things we set out to do this year. It’s pretty clear what we need to do. We just have to go out and make it happen.”A key to doing that will be the performance of running back Derrick Henry.“It’s whatever it takes to win and keeps us an opportunity to get in the playoffs,” Henry said. “Even though their record is not good ... they’ve been playing good football. Every game they’ve been in, they’ve been pretty close.”He can step on the field Sunday with his second straight NFL rushing title locked up, making him the first to do that in consecutive seasons since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07.Henry has a career-high 1,777 yards rushing and a 220-yard lead over the closest running back, and Dalvin Cook won’t be playing for Minnesota in the wake of his father’s death. Henry is 223 yards from becoming the eighth player in NFL history to run for at least 2,000 yards in a season and the first since Adrian Peterson had 2,097 in 2012.Henry has run for 200-plus yards in his last two meetings with Houston. In Week 6, he had 212 yards rushing his 5-yard score in overtime lifted the Titans to a 42-36 win. In last year’s finale against Houston, he had 211 rushing and three TDs.Houston interim coach Romeo Crennel hopes his team can keep Henry from reaching the 2,000-yard mark.“That would be great if we could do that,” Crennel said. “I know that he’s probably planning on it. But what we have to do is we have to keep him from getting to the second level, because once he gets to the second level, he becomes a different animal then.”Long out of playoff contention, the Texans are desperate for a win to snap a four-game skid and end this dismal season on a positive note. To have any chance for that to happen, they’ll need another big game from Deshaun Watson, who ranks second in the NFL with 4,458 yards passing.“He’s fantastic,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. “There’s a calmness. I don’t think there ever looks like there’s any panic when things break down sometimes in the pocket. He’s got amazing play strength, quick release, can throw from different platforms with guys hanging all over him. It’s a huge challenge.”KICKING HELPThe Titans put four-time Pro Bowl punter Stephen Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and added three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on the list Tuesday.The Titans do have help on the practice squad with Sam Sloman, a seventh-round draft pick by the Rams earlier this year. Sloman played seven games for Los Angeles before being released. Sloman was 18 of 21 on extra points and was 8 of 11 on field goals with a long of 42. Trevor Daniel spent the past two seasons with Houston and has punted in two games for Tennessee as a member of the practice squad. He had a shanked punt and a blocked punt that contributed to a loss to Indianapolis on Nov. 29.So, are the Titans ruling out Kern or Gostkowski for a must-win game?“With respect to that question, we’ll let you know on Sunday,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.WATSON’S WORKWatson is putting up the best statistics of his four-year career this season. He needs just 313 yards passing on Sunday to pass Matt Schaub (4,770) for most in a single season in franchise history.Watson, who was the 12th overall pick in 2017, has thrown just one interception in his last 10 games and has thrown for more than 300 yards in five of his last six games. His 4,458 yards passing and 30 touchdowns are both career highs and he has nine 300-yard games this year.I’M BACKDavid Quessenberry started his NFL career as a sixth-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2013. But the first five starts of his career have come with Tennessee at left tackle with Taylor Lewan out for the season with a torn ACL.Now he gets the start against his former team and likely will see J.J. Watt a few times. Quessenberry is excited about this game and that going back to Houston will be cool. The Titans also know they have to be ready for wherever Watt lines up.“I remember playing J.J. in Houston, I remember playing J.J. in college, so I’m really looking forward to playing him now with the Titans,” Quessenberry said.___AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLKristie Rieken, The Associated Press
As the calendar turns to 2021, the NFL is experiencing pretty much what it covets. Try two division races, and five wild-card berths out of six still undecided.Not to go unnoticed, naturally, is that the league is about to finish an entire schedule on time, with a few postponements but not nearly the disruptions plaguing the other major sports organizations in 2020.The focus in Week 17 will range from coast to coast. Miami, Baltimore, Cleveland, Tennessee and Indianapolis are chasing post-season qualification in the AFC, while the Cardinals, Rams, Bears, Giants, Cowboys and Washington seek NFC spots.AFC SOUTHBoth contenders for this division face NFL tailenders. The Titans have everything in their control, while the Colts need assistance.Tennessee (10-5) at Houston (4-11)“It doesn’t get any more clear than it is for us right now,” Titans quarterback Ryan Tanneill says. “We win this game, find a way to win, win the division. That’s one of the things we set out to do this year. It’s pretty clear what we need to do. We just have to go out and make it happen.”To do so, and take the AFC South for the first time since 2008, they'll certainly rely on Derrick Henry. He's assured of repeating as NFL rushing champ, the first since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07. Henry has a career-high 1,777 yards rushing and ran for 212 yards in his most recent game against the Texans. He had 211 yards rushing last year in Houston, so reaching the elusive 2,000-yard level is possibleJacksonville (1-14) at Indianapolis (10-5)Indy lost a direct path to the post-season by falling at Pittsburgh last week. So the Colts need to handle the league's worst team, then get help.Indianapolis needs a win and a loss by Baltimore, Cleveland, Miami or Tennessee to make it. But Colts veterans claim they won't be watching the scoreboards.“Me personally, it will be real easy," linebacker Justin Houston says. "I have a job to do and that’s playing against the Jags. I can’t focus on anything else. If you do focus on anything else, it will become a distraction from what you really have to do. I can’t let that be a distraction.”Jacksonville owns the top overall selection in April's draft, and could carry a 15-game slide into an off-season when Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence figures to be that pick.NFC EASTIt's quite simple, really — at least in this woeful division. A Washington victory gives it the division crown. Otherwise, the winner of the game at the Meadowlands gets in; we're not getting into any scenarios with ties.Washington (6-9) at Philadelphia (4-10-1)Washington blew its first shot to clinch a playoff spot by losing at home to Carolina. It tries again, hoping veteran quarterback Alex Smith has recovered enough from a calf injury to go. Otherwise, it's journeyman Taylor Heinicke.“We understand the situation,” running back J.D. McKissic said. “You can just tell guys are laser-focused out there (at practice). There’s not much talking and when there is, it’s about football. Guys are just ready to play.”Dallas (6-9) at New York Giants (5-10)An atrocious defence has made a bit of a turnaround in Big D: The Cowboys have 10 takeaways in their three-game winning streak. They had 11 in the first 12 games.Andy Dalton has settled in nicely at quarterback, too. Ezekiel Elliott, despite a mediocre performance in 2020, needs 63 yards rushing for 1,000 this season, his fourth such output in five seasons.New York has a somewhat-hobbled Daniel Jones at quarterback and has dropped three straight. LB Blake Martinez has 140 tackles, his fourth straight season with at least that many.AFC NORTHThe Steelers broke a very ugly three-game skid with a massive second half to beat Indianapolis and earn the division title. Cleveland gets a wild card with a win, would need help should it fail.Baltimore also heads to the post-season by beating the Bengals.Pittsburgh (12-3) at Cleveland (10-5)Despite the juicy prospect of possibly extending their despised rivals' post-season exclusion, now at 17 seasons, the Steelers will rest a bunch of regulars, including Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh’s 52 sacks lead the NFL, putting the Steelers in a position to top the league a fourth straight season.Several COVID-19 issues remain for Cleveland, but it should have its dynamic backfield combo of Nick Chubb, who's 41 yards short of 1,000 rushing, and Kareem Hunt. Chubb's got 11 touchdowns despite missing four games, including the earlier loss against Pittsburgh, with a sprained knee.Baltimore (10-5) at Cincinnati (4-10-1)During their four-game winning streak, the Ravens have averaged 37 points and 233.3 yards rushing per game. QB Lamar Jackson has thrown eight TD passes and run for four scores during that stretch.NFC WESTThe Seahawks own the division crown and could get the top overall seed. In LA, the winner of Cardinals-Rams advances.Arizona (8-7) at Los Angeles Rams (9-6)The Cardinals need a win to get a wild-card spot, while the Rams require a win or a loss by the Bears. Normally, with Rams coach Sean McVay 7-0 against Arizona — six wins by double digits and a 233-84 aggregate score — that would not seem too challenging. But quarterback Jared Goff, as inconsistent as he has been, could be severely missed after thumb surgery. His replacement, John Wolford, would make his first NFL start.Arizona's defence has come around. Over the past three games, it has 17 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and 24 quarterback hits. LB Haason Reddick has 7 1/2 sacks and six forced fumbles over the past three games, and a career-high 12 1/2 sacks this season.Seattle (11-4) at San Francisco (6-9)The high-scoring Seahawks have won 12 of the past 14 in the series. They will be no worse than the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs, can move up to No. 2 with a win and loss by Green Bay, and could be the No. 1 seed with a win and losses by both the Packers and Saints. With 20 points on Sunday, the Seahawks would set a franchise record for a season with 453.The Niners are playing their third “home” game in Arizona after being relocated because of coronavirus protocols. They lost the first two, but won at this stadium as the road team last week vs. the Cardinals.AFC EASTNo, not the Patriots on top. For the first time since 1995, Buffalo won this division, snapping New England's 11-year run. Of course, the Patriots had Tom Brady for those seasons.Miami (10-5) at Buffalo (12-3)The Bills have won the past four meetings to match their longest win streak over the Dolphins since a team-best six-game run spanning the 1987-89 seasons. But with a victory, Miami would clinch only its third post-season berth since 2001. It can even get in with a loss and help elsewhere.Miami will play at Buffalo in January for the first time since 1991. In December, it has lost three in a row there by a combined score of 85-33. But the Dolphins have allowed the NFL's fewest points at 18.8 per game, and could lead that category for a full season for the first time since 1998.New York Jets (2-13) at New England (6-9)Can the Jets, already guaranteed the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, finish by winning three straight games in what likely is Adam Gase's last outing as coach?The Patriots have won the past nine meetings. The Jets haven’t won in Foxborough in the regular season since 2008.NFC NORTHShould the Packers beat their biggest rivals, they secure the NFC's only bye, ensuring the path to the Super Bowl goes through Lambeau Field. SHIVER!!!!A Chicago win puts the Bears into the post-season and eliminates the loser of Cardinals-Rams.Green Bay (12-3) at Chicago (8-7)Although the Packers clinched the division a while ago, they need to go full-out because a loss could sink them to the third seed.“We both have something to play for,” says Aaron Rodgers, who's led Green Bay to five consecutive victories. “We’re playing for the (No.) 1 seed, they’re playing for their playoff lives, so there’s a lot at stake for both squads. We got after them a few weeks ago; they’ve been playing a lot better since then. We know what kind of game it’s going to be.”Minnesota (6-9) at Detroit (5-10)And we know what kind of game this will be: worth ignoring.NFC SOUTHThe Saints clinched even if they finish with the same record as the Bucs because they swept Tampa Bay.New Orleans (11-4) at Carolina (5-10)The Saints get the No. 1 seed with a win, a Packers loss and a Seahawks win. New Orleans is seeking to become the first team to finish 6-0 in the NFC South since the division was formed in 2002. And Alvin Kamara comes off a game for the ages: an NFL record-tying six TDs (all rushing) against the Vikings. He leads the NFL with a franchise-record 21 touchdowns,Carolina has a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson.Atlanta (4-11) at Tampa Bay (10-5)Brady helped the Bucs smash their playoff drought dating to the 2008 season, and has been in post-season form the past few weeks. The old man (43) might get some time off in this one before a likely wild-card game at the NFC East “winner.”AFC WESTNot much suspense here.Los Angeles Chargers (6-9) at Kansas City (14-1)The reigning Super Bowl champio n Chiefs can match the 2011 Packers for the best record by a Super Bowl champion with a win. They already have set a club record for victories in a season and have won 10 straight games. One more would break the franchise record, but coach Andy Reid will be resting a bunch of regulars.LA has won three in a row and seemingly found a franchise quarterback in rookie Justin Herbert.Las Vegas (7-8) at Denver (5-10)If finishing .500 in their first season in Sin City means anything to the Raiders, then there's some significance here. Otherwise, well, there's plenty of other NFL action to pay attention to.___AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker and Sports Writer Michael Marot contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — The Browns ended 2020 without practicing for their first game in 2021. COVID-19 has Cleveland's playoff hopes in peril.Issues with the virus intensified Thursday for the Browns as top cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Malcolm Smith tested positive and were ruled out for Sunday's game. The team also cancelled practice as it prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers — with a playoff spot up for grabs.The latest positive tests forced the Browns to initially close their facility to do close contact tracing. However, after consulting with the NFL, the team decided to call off practice days before it biggest game in years for “the health and well-being of our players, coaches and staff.”Despite the new cases, Sunday's game at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium remains on schedule, according to an NFL spokesman. The league is closely monitoring the Browns’ situation and overseeing standard contact tracing.The Browns aren't the only team wrestling the virus in the last week of the regular season:— Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who came off the bench to rescue the Dolphins last week, will miss Sunday's regular-season finale at Buffalo as Miami tries to clinch a wild-card berth.— Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, joining receiver Cooper Kupp ahead of the Rams’ season finale against Arizona. Cardinals safety Chris Banjo will not play Sunday after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.— The Atlanta Falcons will be without centre Alex Mack. He went on the COVID-19 list after the team stopped all in-person work at its practice facility on Thursday.For the Browns, Ward's surprising addition to the COVID-19 list has further impacted preparations for Pittsburgh. If they win, the Browns (10-5) will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and end the NFL's longest current playoff drought.But they'll have to do it without three defensive starters: Ward, their best defensive back; linebacker B.J. Goodson, the defensive signal caller; and safety Andrew Sendejo.And with kickoff a few days away and the virus seemingly not under control, it's possible Cleveland could be down more players.While Ward is lost for at least this week, the Browns did get back star Jarvis Landry and three other receivers who missed last week's game. Rookie linebacker Jacob Phillip was also activated.Ward, a first-round pick in 2018, had recently returned after missing several games with a calf strain. Not only will he sit out against the Steelers, but he could also be lot for Cleveland's first-round playoff matchup — assuming the Browns get there.On Wednesday, the Browns only practiced for an hour indoors and coach Kevin Stefanski expressed confidence his team would be ready for the Steelers, who throttled Cleveland 38-7 in October.“We were able to bring the guys in,” he said. “Had a nice long individual period, had walkthroughs, had some team periods and had some seven on seven. It was brisk. Obviously, we were without a few guys for various reasons so at times, it was piecing it together to give a look for the offence, defence or vice versa.”The losses of Ward and the others will test Cleveland's depth, but the Browns could be catching a huge break with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin choosing to rest several starters, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and perhaps star linebacker T.J. Watt. Roethlisberger is 23-2-1 in his career against Cleveland.However, even at less than full strength, the rival Steelers (12-3), who clinched the AFC North last week, won't make things easy for the Browns.“We want to make sure we give Cleveland all they want,” said Pittsburgh defensive co-ordinator Kevin Butler. "We’re not going to let them walk into the playoffs.”It's been a taxing few days for the Browns, who didn't win a game three years ago but have turned things around under Stefanski.Last weekend, after a positive test led to players being ruled out because of high-risk close contact with Goodson, the Browns were missing eight rotational players, including those top four wide receivers, and lost 23-16 to the New York Jets.Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were cleared for practice Thursday and their return will be a huge boost for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was throwing to players pulled off the practice squad hours before kickoff against the Jets.The Browns were getting ready to leave for the New York area on Saturday when Goodson's test came back positive. After the league reviewed video inside the facility, the receivers were ruled out as close contacts; the group had gathered in the tub recovery area — a lapse in virus guidelines.Cleveland also has an unidentified assistant coach who tested positive this week.The circumstances could have rocked the Browns, but Stefanski stayed calm amid the chaos.“He never wavers," offensive co-ordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "We do not use excuses at all. To a man, that is the message that gets reflected to the team every day. There is no excuse. Whatever it is, it is, and we will have to adapt and adjust to it and make it work.“At the end of the day, nobody really cares. Pittsburgh could not care less whether we are in the building or not, and that is the reality of the NFL. Too bad for us, but we have to find a way to get it done, and we will get that done.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There are two Buffalo-related memories Dolphins offensive co-ordinator Chan Gailey would prefer not be brought up as Miami travels to face the Bills and needing only a win to clinch a playoff spot in the season finale Sunday.The first was the teary-eyed speech Gailey provided upon being fired by the Bills following the 2012 season, which he concluded by saying: “I think it will be the first place that’s ever fired me that I’ll pull for.”Reminded of his comments, the 68-year-old Gailey on Tuesday jokingly chalked it up to youth.“You make a lot of statements when you’re young that you wish you had back,” he said. “That said, I love the people up there, they’re great people. But I want to beat their butts this weekend.”The other moment came in the 2015 season finale when Gailey was the New York Jets co-ordinator. Needing a win at Buffalo to clinch a playoff berth, the Jets instead produced a dud in a 22-17 loss.“It still sticks in my craw,” Gailey said.The Bills (12-3) have little to play for having already clinched their third playoff berth in four years and first AFC East title in 25 years. Coach Sean McDermott won’t reveal whether he'll rest his starters. Buffalo will clinch the AFC’s second seed with a win or a Steelers loss, and unable to fall further than the No. 3 spot.There’s more on the line for the Dolphins, who would still clinch a berth should either Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis lose.Here then is a chance to make amends for Gailey and Dolphins backup Ryan Fitzpatrick, who departed Buffalo soon after Gailey was fired and was the Jets starter in 2015.Both have played significant roles in nudging the young, rebuilding Dolphins to a better-than-expected 10-5 record and the cusp of their third playoff berth since 2002. Fitzpatrick did his part in helping Miami retain control of its playoff chances by replacing Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter and rallying the Dolphins to a last-second 26-25 win at Las Vegas last weekend.Unfortunately, Fitzpatrick won't be around to perform any of his “FitzMagic” on Sunday.Tagovailoa was already pegged to start against Buffalo, and he'll have to finish, too, after Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.“He’s our guy,” receiver Isaiah Ford said. “But if this year has taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected. We all love Ryan, but we’ve got a job to do.”Now the burden falls on Tagovailoa, who has a 6-2 record.“I'd say for me there's no extra added pressure,” he said earlier in the week. “Obviously, this past weekend, I didn't play to that standard. It's more so me knowing that we've go to go out there and got to get the job done.”Bills offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll held the same role at Alabama during Tagovailoa's freshman season in 2017, when he led the Crimson Tide to win the National Championship. Replacing Jalen Hurts in the second half of the title game, Tagovailoa completed three touchdown passes, capped by a 41-yarder to Devonta Smith to clinch a 26-23 overtime win against Georgia."Tua’s a mentally tough player. I’m sure he can handle a lot of things,” Daboll said.REST EASY?McDermott wouldn’t provide any hints on his roster plans, saying he wants to keep those decisions internal. Last year, most Bills starters were limited to playing the first quarter in the season finale, with Buffalo already locked in as the AFC’s fifth seed.Receiver Cole Beasely is unlikely to play and listed week to week after hurting his knee Monday. Receiver John Brown’s status remains uncertain after being placed on the COVID-19 list Monday, and after missing the four previous games with a knee injury.CLUTCH KICKERThe Dolphins are on pace to top 400 points for the first time since 1986, and kicker Jason Sanders is leading the way. He ranks second in the league with 136 points and 34 field goals.“What I’ve learned is that I can’t be too comfortable,” Sanders said, of kicking the winner last weekend. “I think a little nerves helps and it helps you focus a little more.”GETTING OFF THE FIELDThe Dolphins have allowed the fewest points in the NFL in large part because they have the best third-down defence. The 31% conversion rate is by far the league’s best, with every other team above 35%. Last week the Raiders failed to convert any of their third-down chances.RECORDS IN REACHBuffalo’s 445 points scored are 13 short of matching the single-season team record set in 1991. With 4,320 yards passing, quarterback Josh Allen needs 30 to break the team mark set by Drew Bledsoe in 2002. The Bills have an opportunity to finish their first season with at least 20 first downs in each of their 16 games.REMATCH?Potential scenarios include the Dolphins travelling back to play the Bills in a wild-card playoff the following weekend. The Bills have a 3-1 playoff record against Miami, with the Dolphins winning the last meeting 24-17 on Jan. 2, 1999.___AP Sports Writer Steven Wine contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press
Playing with a backup quarterback and a defence that's finally found itself, the Dallas Cowboys are the hottest team in the NFC East entering the final weekend of the regular season.It might not be good enough to get them back to the playoffs.The Cowboys (6-9) will try to extend their winning streak to four games when they travel to the Meadowlands to face the New York Giants (5-10) on Sunday. The winner could make the post-season. Or not.Washington (6-9) has the inside track for the division title. It beat Dallas twice, so it has the head-to-head tiebreaker should the teams finish tied. A win in Philadelphia on Sunday gets Washington to the playoffs.A Washington loss opens the door for Dallas and New York, which is on a three-game skid. A Dallas win and Washington loss gives the Cowboys and new coach Mike McCarthy the division. A Giants victory and a Washington loss gives New York the division crown based on head-to-head play among the three teams. The Giants would be 3-1, Washington 2-2 and Dallas 1-3.Dallas, which lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a major ankle injury in the first game against New York on Oct. 11, is the surprise. Andy Dalton and the offence are coming off a 500-yard performance in a win over Philadelphia, while the defence has 10 takeaways in the winning streak after 11 in the first 12 games.“If you can play your best football in December you obviously have the best chance if you have the opportunity to be in the tournament,” said McCarthy, who saw his team start 2-7. “The last three weeks we have accomplished that. Our goal clearly is to go to New York and win this game, but hopefully we play our best football this week.”The Giants, who started the season 1-7, were in first place at the beginning of December with a 5-7 record. However, they lost to Arizona (8-7), Cleveland (10-5) and Baltimore (10-5).“I know the character of our locker room and how we’ve stuck together,” Giants defensive back Logan Ryan said. “We definitely earned the right, the ability to play in this game and it to mean something, and I think that’s just coming back around with everything we’ve endured this year.”POCKET PASSERGiants quarterback Daniel Jones has not been himself since pulling his right hamstring against Cincinnati on Nov. 29 and spraining his left ankle against the Cardinals on Dec. 13. He missed games against Seattle (Dec. 6) and Cleveland (Dec. 20).New York's second leading rusher, Jones has run once for 3 yards in his last two starts and has been sacked 12 times. He says the injuries have limited his running. He was averaging 7.3 yards.ELLIOTT CHASING 1,000Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott needs 63 yards rushing to avoid falling short of 1,000 in what amounted to a full season for the first time in his five-year career. The two-time rushing champion never had fewer than 1,357 yards in any of the four seasons when he played at least 15 games.The one time Elliott fell short was when he was suspended six games in 2017 over domestic violence allegations. He had 983 yards in 10 games and led the league by averaging 98.3 yards per game.Twice previously, Elliott sat out the regular-season finale because the Cowboys had all but secured their playoff seeding. This year he missed a game because of injury for the first time, sitting in Week 15 with a calf issue. Elliott came back last week with his second 100-yard game of the season (105) against Philadelphia.GARRETT AGAINFormer Dallas coach Jason Garrett has seen the Giants' offence struggle in his first year as co-ordinator. New York is ranked 31st overall and its 257 points are the second fewest in the NFL. The Jets, their co-tenant at MetLife Stadium, has a league low 229.“We’ve done some good things that really helped our team win, and at other times, it hasn’t been good enough. But you keep learning from your experiences,” Garrett said.Garrett would not say whether he has had any feelers about being a head coach again.BOISE BANTERDallas offensive co-ordinator Kellen Moore will call another game amid talk of his being a strong candidate to become coach at his alma mater, Boise State. While Moore declines to discuss specifics of the opening created by Bryan Harsin’s move to Auburn, he doesn’t hide his interest. Moore left Boise in 2011 as the winningest quarterback in college football history at 50-3, is beloved there, and says he “loves that place.”““We have this awesome chance to win the NFC East, as crazy as this season has been, so let’s go for this thing and let’s see what happens,” said Moore, in his second year as the Dallas play caller.BIG-TIME BACKUPSTwo of the most dynamic players in football have missed most of the season.The Giants have been without running back Saquon Barkley (ACL) since the second game of the season. Wayne Gallman has stepped in and leads the team with 617 yards rushing. He has also run for six TDs.Dalton, who was signed in May after being released by the Bengals, has posted a 4-4 record since Prescott was hurt. He has thrown for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.___AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL_Tom Canavan, The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — All-Star centre Domantas Sabonis is piling up some big numbers. Reserve forward Doug McDermott is getting on the act, too.While Sabonis led the Pacers with 25 points and 11 rebounds, and McDermott provided a spark with 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench in a 119-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.It's the fourth time in five games that McDermott has scored in double digits. He hit three 3-pointers as the Pacers were 16 of 35 from long range. Because opponents are wary of his 3-point shooting and have adjusted defending him accordingly, that's provided more opportunities to drive to the rim.“Coming into the year, I wanted to be as aggressive as possible,” McDermott said. “I'm going to keep doing my thing and hopefully we can keep this thing rolling.”All-Star guard Victor Oladipo hit four 3-pointers.“Even though 2020 has been tough, find your triumph,” Oladipo said. “At the end of the day, we're all blessed to see 2021.”Sabonis, the 6-foot-11 centre who usually does most of his work inside, made both of his 3-point tries and shot 10 of 14 overall. The NBA's first Eastern Conference Player of the Week also had 11 rebounds.Two days after blowing a 17-point, third-quarter lead in a home loss to Boston, the Pacers pulled away again after halftime to take a 20-point advantage into the fourth quarter. Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren pointed to defence.“They came out of the locker room ready to defend,” Bjorkgren said about the 31-17 third quarter.Indiana, playing seven of its first nine at home, improved to 4-1.Shooting guard Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 28 points, and point guard Darius Garland added 21. Cleveland was 12 of 23 on 3-pointers in the first of six straight road games. The Cavs are 3-2.Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff had an extended postgame meeting to express his displeasure in how tentative his team played at times.“Things are easy when they're good,” Bickerstaff said. “Things become more difficult when it's hard. That was the message to our guys. We have to do things decisively. You just can't be hesitant.”TIP-INSCavaliers: Sexton has scored at least 20 points in 10 consecutive games, dating to last season.Pacers: T.J. Warren missed his first start due to a sore left foot. “They’re figuring it out,” Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren said. “T.J. wants to play so bad. He wants to be out there. That’s the kind of guy he is. That’s why I love him. ... They’re going to keep monitoring it.” ... Donnie Walsh, a longtime general manager who has been a consultant for the past decade, retired Wednesday at age 80.UP NEXTCavaliers: At Atlanta on Saturday night.Pacers: Host New York on Saturday night.Phillip B. Wilson, The Associated Press
The Cardinals had lost each of their previous seven bowl games dating back to 1989.