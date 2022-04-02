AP Top Stories April 2 P

Reuters

Mexico, which has been subsidizing gasoline to shield residents from price spikes, announced on Saturday that the policy would not apply this coming week in the border region with the United States, including Tijuana, one of the busiest border crossings in the world. The announcement, however, comes amid reports that since fuel prices have spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine, people living in the United States are driving across the border into Mexico in search of lower gas prices. Mexico's subsidy policy has been championed by the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has long promised to insulate consumers from sharp price hikes at the pump.