AOC claims Trump is 'not in a good condition' and shouldn’t be making major decisions

As President Trump continues to fight COVID-19, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questioned his ability to make important decisions while in his condition. One of the medications the president is reportedly on has been known to cause grandiose delusions. Trump’s decision earlier in the day to stop any COVID-19 relief bill until after the election garnered immediate condemnation from AOC, who said the country is on the verge of a mass eviction crisis and a hunger crisis, and that Trump, along with the Republican party, have turned their backs on the American people. As for the rise in COVID-19 cases sweeping the White House and Trump’s inner circle, AOC said they’ve been “drinking their own Kool-Aid” and ignoring science.