'You can do anything': 9-year-old welcomed home to Vacaville after brain cancer treatment

Late-season snow fell on parts of Colorado on Saturday, May 21, causing widespread power outages and creating hazardous travel conditions.This video shows in Fairplay, a town southwest of Denver in Park County, at an elevation of 10,580 feet, on Saturday morning, according to the source.More than 123,000 customers were without power on Saturday morning as a result of the storm, according to poweroutages.us. More than 114,000 of those were customers of Xcel Energy, which said the majority of its outages were in Araphoe, Jefferson, and Denver counties.The National Weather Service said conditions should improve by Saturday afternoon. Credit: @huskercspackler via Storyful