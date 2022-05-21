'You can do anything': 9-year-old welcomed home to Vacaville after brain cancer treatment
A Vacaville third grader received a huge welcome home after a long several months in southern California. Isabelle Hill was receiving treatment for brain cancer and her school community wanted to make her homecoming a special one. Family, friends and fellow school children from Cooper Elementary gathered Friday evening for what organizers called an art extravaganza, bake sale and fundraiser. All donations and proceeds from vendors at the event will go directly to the Hill Family to help with Isabelle’s medical treatments, organizers said.