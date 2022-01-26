Anxiety for 'front line' Ukranians amid tensions

As Russia amassed over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, civilians and pro-Russian separatist fighters in Ukraine’s Luhansk region said they feared what might lay ahead.

A Russian military build-up within the reach of Ukraine and a barrage of threatening rhetoric have rattled the West in recent weeks, sparking fears Moscow may use military force to stop Ukraine from moving any closer to the West and NATO.

Emergencies Ministry employee and Luhansk resident Rostislav, who did not provide his surname, describes living on the front line.

"We live so badly! There is no water. Thanks to the military, they gave me some wood. Do you see how we live here? // You are on the front line now. No one knows what happens at night. They will smash us and that's all. Where should we go? We live here. We were born here."

Alexander, former chef turned-separatist fighter, hoped future generations in Luhansk would not experience conflict.

"First of all, for me, it means people will breathe out and live a normal life as well as their children. I am young. I don't want the students who are studying now to take my place. I understand what it means (the war) , and I don't want people to see it."

Russia's ruling United Russia party will ask the country's leadership to deliver unspecified military supplies to two pro-Moscow separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, senior lawmaker Vladimir Vasilyev said on Wednesday (January 26).

The statement came amid global tensions over a Russian troop buildup near its ex-Soviet neighbor.

Vasilyev said the move was needed to ensure the safety of Russians living in the regions.

