Antony Blinken Warns UN Security Council of Russian Attack on Ukraine in 'Coming Days'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the United Nations Security Council on February 17 that Russia could “manufacture a pretext” to attack Ukraine in the “coming days.”

Speaking Thursday, Blinken said that Russia had amassed over 150,000 troops along Ukraine’s border, calling their presence the “most immediate threat to peace and security” faced by the council.

In recent days Russia has claimed some of the forces close to Ukraine were returning to their bases. “We do not see that happening on the ground,” said Blinken. “Our information indicates clearly that these forces — including ground troops, aircraft, ships — are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the coming days.”

Thursday’s session was called to discuss implementation of the Minsk Agreements, brokered in 2014 and 2015 to halt fighting between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbas region. Fighting in the Donbas has claimed the lives of over 14,000 people, according to estimates.

On Wednesday evening, the Russian mission to the UN sent a letter to Secretary General Antonio Guterres outlining what it called “war crimes that have been committed in the course of the armed conflict in southeastern Ukraine.”

On Thursday, tensions were ratcheted up when Ukraine accused Russian-backed forces of shelling areas in Luhansk, damaging a kindergarten.

Speaking after those reports, Blinken said the US foresaw from Russia “plans to manufacture a pretext for its attack,” ranging from a violent event blamed on Ukraine, a staged or real attack including with the use of chemical weapons, or the “invented discovery of a mass grave.”

“Now, I am mindful that some have called into question our information, recalling previous instances where intelligence ultimately did not bear out,” said Blinken, remarks widely seen as referring to intelligence presented to the Security Council by the US in the lead-up to the invasion of Iraq in 2003. “Let me be clear: I am here today, not to start a war, but to prevent one.” Credit: US Department of State via Storyful