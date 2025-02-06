Antonio Reeves with the great assist!

Fox tallied 24 points and set up Victor Wembanyama for a game-winning free throw in the final seconds of regulation.
There has been a slight movement on the total for Super Bowl LIX.
Jalen Hurts is back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
Sometimes the most important offseason “additions” are players fans are already familiar with — the ones who were hurt but are now healthy.
The reality is a lot of fans think the Chiefs get the benefit of a favorable whistle.
The Wolverines now have the No. 6 class in the country.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the top classes from National Signing Day. They focus on how Steve Sarkisian has reshaped the Longhorns program and landed another top class.
The most vocal NFL team owner regarding Brady's possible conflict of interest as a Raiders part-owner and Fox broadcaster was the Chiefs' Clark Hunt.
Brandon Graham is part of Eagles Super Bowl lore.
The energy at Reid's media availability felt ... normal. Lots of teams talk about making the Super Bowl feel that way. For Reid's Chiefs, it actually does.
Kareem Hunt had a circuitous route to being a featured player in Super Bowl LIX.
In his own mind, there's no doubt about it. But do the numbers back it up?
The terms haven't been disclosed yet, but Riley reportedly made $600K back in 1998 off the trademark. How much would that be today?
Players and coaches retreated to their locker rooms after a fan reportedly required CPR at courtside just prior to the game's scheduled tip.
“She is quite the cook."
The Eagles face a familiar foe in this year's Super Bowl.
Hosts Nate Tice, Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon are live and in person at Radio Row in New Orleans as they react to some breaking news, give their favorite moments from the 2024 season and some spicy bold predictions to watch for in 2025.
The NFL had a heated head-on collision with Trump’s previous administration, leading to some speculation that the NFL would acquiesce to Trump’s DEI stance. For now, Roger Goodell makes it sound like that won’t happen.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie kicks off our positional preview series with the catchers.
The Superdome might not be as revered as other iconic American stadiums, but it has hosted more legendary sports moments than any other venue in the country.