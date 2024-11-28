Antonio Pierce: It's the 'best team in football against the worst team'
Minshew reportedly sustained a season-ending broken collarbone in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders have cycled through three quarterbacks for most of the season, all with little success.
Bowers is fulfilling expectations as a top NFL tight end in his rookie season.
Turner's son, Scott, is the team's passing-game coordinator
Luke Getsy was just nine games into his tenure leading the Raiders' offense.
