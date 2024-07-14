Anton Watson rocks the rim

- Advertisement
That's a new one.
Rookie DaRon Holmes II's season is already reportedly over after sustaining an Achillies injury during Friday's NBA Summer League play.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
In today's edition: Skenes dazzles again, upset at Wimbledon, Spurs ball boy-turned-head coach, Disco Demolition Night and more.
Sprinter Issam Asinga, who set the under-20 world record in the 100 meters, is suing Gatorade. In the lawsuit, he alleges that the company gave him a product with a banned substance, leading to a suspension.
Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.
The Steelers are coming off a playoff season, with a new look at QB.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
A Uruguay player said the brawl was caused by Colombia fans harassing the team's families.
On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Charles McDonald react to the latest comments from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on his contract negotiations with the team and Bengals QB Joe Burrow on a potential 18-game schedule. McDonald also reveals the three biggest questions he has after OTAs and what he will be watching for in a few weeks when training camps begins.
This is the first time on the NBA 2K cover for all three players.
With July 4th in the rear view mirror, fantasy football season is just around the corner. The pod is back from vacation with Matt Harmon and Yahoo Sports Frank Schwab continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series. In the latest installment, the two try to identify this year's Cincinnati Bengals: A Super Bowl contender that crumbles for one reason or another.
Half of the 64 All-Stars named Sunday are first-time honorees. Here's how they all got here.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde pick which 2024 conference games will be the most entertaining, the worst stadium in college football, USC's recruiting issues, and a funeral at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
No. 13 seed Taylor Fritz upset No. 4 Alexander Zverev on Monday at Wimbledon, while Fritz's fellow American Danielle Collins was upset by Barbora Krejcikova.
Sixty-four players have been named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Teams.
Red Bull's lead in the constructor's standings is smaller than Verstappen's lead in the driver's standings. Can either Ferrari or McLaren take advantage? Or will Mercedes spoil their efforts?