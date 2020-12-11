Antoine Griezmann: What will the response be from Barcelona and China?
The French footballer has severed ties with Huawei over claims that the Chinese telecoms giant was involved in the surveillance of Uighur Muslims.
The French footballer has severed ties with Huawei over claims that the Chinese telecoms giant was involved in the surveillance of Uighur Muslims.
Six returnees from last winter’s gold medal-winning squad will headline the team, including forwards Quinton Byfield, Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer, as well as defensemen Bowen Byram and Jamie Drysdale.
Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is optimistic his team will be able play in Toronto next season, but adds there are currently too many variables to begin planning.
A Wayne Gretzky rookie card sold to a buyer for $1.29 million, making it the first hockey card in history to fetch more than $1 million.
Kyrie Irving doesn't seem bothered by his $25,000 fine.
Jimmy Butler may have talked his way out of a tampering fine.
Disney is brining back the Mighty Ducks in a new streaming series.
Ferguson is a -165 favorite, while Oliveira is a +140 underdog.
Ahead of his blockbuster world title defense against Kubrat Pulev December 12 on DAZN, Anthony Joshua predicts a knockout in Rounds 7 through 9 and discusses a fight with Tyson Fury in 2021.
The UFC's roughest fight could be in the courtroom over the next few years.
About to start your fantasy basketball season but unsure how to navigate your Category league? We can help.
YouTube sensation Logan Paul vows the greatest upset in sports history when the two face off in a boxing exhibition fight in 2021
Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.
Looking for a gift idea for the sports fan in your life? We're here to help.
It's been less than two months since the UFC lightweight champion announced his abrupt retirement.
Though Russell Westbrook has his own unique history in the league, Bradley Beal said isn't "going to judge" him prematurely.
A win for Pittsburgh against the well-coached Buffalo will do a lot to calm the nerves of fans. This should be a good one as both these playoff-bound teams try to land another statement win before January.
Gerrel Williams, coach of a 9-and-under team, twice struck a player in the helmet. The player's mother isn't pressing charges, but the local sheriff's office will.
Having played in three of the previous four MLS Cup finals, the Seattle Sounders know what to expect on this stage.The difference this time around? The opponent won’t be wearing red.“Well, we’re not playing Toronto for one,” Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan said. “That is a bit strange.”The Sounders will attempt to win their third title in the past five seasons on Saturday night when they face the Columbus Crew in Ohio. An unpredictable season that began in late February will end with two of the most consistent teams through all the chaos playing for the title.Along the way, Seattle and Columbus navigated a three-month league stoppage, a tournament in Florida, the restart of games in home markets and finally the playoffs.It’s been a season defined by the COVID-19 pandemic and all the changes and hardships caused by the virus. Even the final match of the year will be impacted by COVID-19 as Columbus will play without starting midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos after both tested positive this week.Columbus coach Caleb Porter said he learned during the middle of practice Thursday that the Crew would be down both players.“I just feel for them,” Porter said. “Obviously, they’re healthy, so that’s first and foremost the most important thing. But I just feel for them on a personal level, a human level that they can’t be a part of an MLS Cup that they so deserve to be a part of. A big reason we’re here in this position is those two guys.”Seattle is trying to become the league’s first repeat champion since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12. Seattle had the chance to repeat three years ago in Toronto but fell short against a superior side. Still, Seattle is the first team since D.C. United in the infancy of MLS to reach four finals in five seasons at a time when there are more teams and more talent than at any point in the league’s 25 seasons.In a league built for parity, Seattle has deftly manoeuvred its way to becoming an elite team. And while there’s been some significant luck and good fortune along the way, even entertaining the idea of being called a dynasty only comes through capitalizing on those opportunities.“The players don’t think about it too much. It’s not something we’ve talked about a ton. Our whole focus is not what we’ve done in the past, but what we are going to do this week because none of that matters,” Seattle’s Jordan Morris said. “It’s all about stepping out on the field and trying to win this game, and then after the game you can discuss that.”It’s been 12 years since the Crew won the only MLS title in the club’s history. They nearly claimed the title in 2015, only to watch Porter raise the championship trophy as the coach of the Portland Timbers.Considering that just a couple of years ago the Crew seemed destined to leave Columbus, playing for the title now in Porter’s second year in charge is a remarkable turnaround.“One thing I always praise Caleb about is the psychology aspect of the game, having the right mentality,” Crew forward Gyasi Zardes said. “We set goals early on in the beginning of this year and we’ve looked to achieve them and accomplish them, and as crazy as this year has been, he’s kept us focused and just really kept us honest as far as trying to achieve those goals.”While it seems ages ago, Seattle and Columbus faced off once this season. The sides met March 7 in the final weekend of league play prior to the league's pandemic-induced shutdown. At the time, Seattle was the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the United States, but the match went on as scheduled and finished in a 1-1 draw.“It’s been a strange year. I’m excited to finally be able to relax at some point,” Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei said. “But it sure would make it nicer to be able to do so with a trophy under our belt.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Booth, The Associated Press
LEEDS, England — Leeds’ weakness at set-pieces haunted it again as West Ham came from behind to win 2-1 at Elland Road in the English Premier League on Friday.For all its free-flowing football under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds has frequently been chaotic at the back on its league return — particularly from free kicks and corners -- and Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna were the latest beneficiaries.Mateusz Klich gave Leeds an early advantage from the spot, but towering headers from the Hammers pair ensured the points went back to London.West Ham remained fifth and Leeds stayed 14th overall.Patrick Bamford was clear until he was brought down by Lukasz Fabianski as he rounded the Polish goalkeeper. Fabianski saved compatriot Klich’s tame initial effort but replays showed he moved off his line and Klich made no mistake second time around.West Ham levelled 25 minutes in when Jarrod Bowen’s in-swinging corner was met by Soucek, whose drilled header was too strong for goalie Illan Meslier who should have done better.Meslier had little chance in the 80th as he was unable to get anywhere near Ogbonna’s header which came from an inch-perfect Aaron Cresswell cross after a sloppy Helder Costa foul.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The players said school administrators were concerned about Maile's faith in a Tuesday Zoom call with the team.