Antisemitic vandalisms pops up throughout metro Detroit
A string of hate crimes across Oak Park and Royal Oak is causing concern and distress in the Jewish community. 7 Action News has learned that in Oak Park, swastikas have been drawn on a person's car and a family stroller. In Royal Oak, a swastika and the letters AZOV were spraypainted on the front of the Woodward Avenue Shul. Tamar and Shaul Anthony were the victims of the stroller vandalism and say it's an unfortunate reality that their Jewish faith makes them the target of hate.