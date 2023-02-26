Antisemitic graffiti found in West Boca

The Canadian Press

SURREY, B.C. — British Columbia Premier David Eby has announced another round of the BC Affordability Credit to help offset inflation costs as he marked 100 days at the province's helm. The province says around 85 per cent of British Columbians will receive a full or partial payment as early as April 5 through the Canada Revenue Agency, just like the funds given in January. Eby says the next round will provide as much as $164 more per adult and $41 per child, up to $410 for a family with two chi