Antifa.com Redirects to JoeBiden.com Same Day Biden, Harris Make First Joint Appearance

The “antifa.com” web address redirected users to JoeBiden.com for a period of time on Wednesday, August 12, the same day the Democratic presidential candidate and his named running mate, Kamala Harris, made their first joint public appearance.

Harris and Biden appeared in Wilmington, Delaware, one day after the Democratic candidate announced his pick for vice president.

The domain antifa.com had been registered online since at least 2002, domain registry records show, though Storyful found a rise in the mentions of the website on Wednesday, beginning on Twitter at approximately 2 pm EDT, with 23 mentions.

As of 6 pm EDT on Wednesday, Storyful analysis shows antifa.com was mentioned nearly 7,500 times on Twitter. From 2 pm to 6 pm, the mentions spiked, before steadily declining. A diagram of mentions on Twitter can be seen here: Credit: @zenithpools1 via Storyful