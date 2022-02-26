Anti-War Protesters Rally in Yekaterinburg, Russia
Anti-war protesters marched in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on February 26, to oppose their country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Footage filmed by Current Time TV shows protesters marching through the streets near the city center and chanting “No to War,” according to translation provided by Current Time TV.
Several protest attendees interviewed by Current Time TV expressed shame and worry regarding the attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Current Time TV via Storyful