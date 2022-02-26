Anti-War Protesters Rally in Yekaterinburg, Russia

Anti-war protesters marched in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on February 26, to oppose their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Footage filmed by Current Time TV shows protesters marching through the streets near the city center and chanting “No to War,” according to translation provided by Current Time TV.

Several protest attendees interviewed by Current Time TV expressed shame and worry regarding the attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Current Time TV via Storyful

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team