Anti-Vaccine Protesters Overrun Police in Munich

Anti-vaccine protesters gathered in central Munich on the evening of December 22, clashing with local police, and overrunning officers on several occasions, according to local reports.

The demonstrations came as many countries in Europe faced surging COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron coronavirus variant. In Germany, cases have declined from a peak in early December, but top health officials expect Omicron to be the dominant variant in the country by mid-January.

This week, Germany’s top ethics council narrowly recommended mandatory vaccinations for all adults over the age of 18. The body, known as the German Ethics Council, serves in an advisory capacity to lawmakers.

This video, recorded by journalist David Speier, shows protesters facing off with local police in Munich on Wednesday night.

Police estimated the number of demonstrators at around 5,000, and said roughly 500 officers were on duty. Eleven people were arrested, according to authorities. Credit: David Speier via Storyful