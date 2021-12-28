Anti-Vaccine-Mandate Protesters Fill Brooklyn Burger King

At least five anti-vaccine-mandate protesters were arrested after failing to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and refusing to leave a Burger King in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, December 27.

Local news reports identified those arrested as Mitchell Bosch, Michael Mitchell, Augusto Alarcon, Ethan Boisvert, and Bradford Solomon. Each were charged with trespassing and issued desk appearance tickets, the New York Post reported.

Bosch, seen in this footage in a black leather jacket, was previously arrested during a similar protest at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Queens on December 14, reports said.

According to the New York City Health Department, people aged 12 and older must prove they have received at least two doses of vaccination against COVID-19 for indoor dining.

Video filmed by Leeroy Johnson shows the protesters facing off against NYPD officers inside the Burger King near Fulton and Adams Street, chanting “lead us out.” Johnson said, “The NYPD showed up and told activists to leave. The activists tried to make a deal with the NYPD and said they will leave if the NYPD leaves with them.” Credit: Leeroy Johnson via Storyful