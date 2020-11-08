Anti-Trump Protester Pepper Sprayed, Verbally Abused, by Pro-Trump Protesters at Oregon State Capitol

A female anti-Trump protester was pepper sprayed and subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse at the Oregon State Capitol on Saturday, November 7, as seen in this video.

“You f**king smell, get the f**k out of here,” shouts one man, at which point the woman is sprayed by another protester.

The so-called “Stop the Steal” protest was attended by approximately 200 people, according to Oregon Live.

Police said they had made four arrests during the demonstrations. “Oregon State Police is aware of other criminal behavior during the night and will continue to investigate those reports,” said police. Credit: @claudio_report via Storyful