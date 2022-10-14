Anti-Oil Activists Throw Soup Over Van Gogh's Sunflowers at National Gallery in London

Activists from Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup over one of Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflower paintings at the National Gallery in London on October 14.

The activists then glued themselves to the wall below the painting, footage of the incident showed.

“What is worth more, art or life?" one of the activists asked after throwing the soup on the painting. "Is it worth more than food? Worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?

“The cost of living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis. Fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families. They can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup,” the activist said, while holding up a tin.

The National Gallery told Storyful the painting was not damaged in the incident.

“At just after 11 am this morning two people entered Room 43 of the National Gallery,” the gallery said in a statement.

“The pair appeared to glue themselves to the wall adjacent to Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ (1888). They also threw a red substance – what appears to be tomato soup – over the painting. The room was cleared of visitors and police were called. Officers are now on the scene. There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed. Two people have been arrested.” Credit: Ronan Carey via Storyful