Anti-Lockdown Rally Attracts Large Crowd to Illinois State Capitol in Springfield

Protesters gathered outside the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on May 16 to call for an end to the state’s stay-at-home order and the easing of restrictions brought into to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Providing the number of positive COVID-19 cases stays low, Governor JB Pritzker’s executive order will expire at the end of the month and the third phase of the state’s reopening plan will commence. Businesses like salons and barbershops would then be able to reopen with health precautions in place.

In this video, a woman who says she is a military veteran received cheers from the crowd when she told them she “swore to protect the constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, JB Pritzker.” Included among those in attendance were people holding up signs that said “Fire Pritzker” and “let me people go.”

Seventy-four more deaths attributed to COVID-19 were announced on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 4,129, and 92,457 confirmed cases in total, as per figures released by the Illinois Department of Public Health Credit: NOTSP12 via Storyful