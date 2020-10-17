Anti-lockdown protestors descend on London

Hundreds of people took to the streets of central London Saturday to protest the new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Protestors shunned face coverings as they marched along Oxford Street. Chanting “freedom,” they held posters bearings slogans against mandatory mask wearing.

“It’s about living not just surviving, we want to be able to enjoy our lives not just be stuck at home, or panicking to leave and go out, you know?"

"We're getting to be like communist China and places, and why? When we've been free for so long. What's going on? There's got to be something behind it. But what it is, no one knows."

The world’s financial capital entered a tighter lockdown beginning midnight Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to tackle an accelerating second wave.