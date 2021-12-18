Anti-Lockdown Protesters Yell Obscenities at Police in London

Protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 lockdown and vaccine measures clashed with police in London on Saturday, December 18.

Protesters gathered in Parliament Square, in front of Downing Street, and in other nearby areas to rally against COVID-19 mitigation measures such as proposed vaccine passports and new lockdowns.

Several police officers were injured, local news reports said.

Video filmed by Twitter user @ali__samson shows protesters shouting at police and chanting “shame on you.” One person was seen holding a sign that said “jab = bioweapon.” Credit: @ali__samson via Storyful