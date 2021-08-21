Anti-Lockdown Protesters March Through Melbourne's CBD Amid Clashes With Police

Large groups of protesters marched through the streets of Melbourne, Victoria, amid violent clashes with police on Saturday, August 21.

According to local media reports, some attendees clashed with police, prompting officers to arrest over two hundred people and deploy pepper spray.

This footage shows demonstrators making their way down a Melbourne street while holding banners and cheering.

The protests were held in response to fresh lockdown measures across Victoria, as the state attempts to contain a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Credit: Samantha Happé via Storyful